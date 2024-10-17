New State Crime Stats: Governor Hochul Announces Gun Violence in New York Has Declined to Lowest on Record
New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rosanna Rosado said, “These reductions in gun violence show that our evidence-based approaches like our street outreach programs, our GIVE Initiative, hot-spots policing and Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design are effective. I’d like to thank Governor Hochul, our community partners and law enforcement across the state for investing in our communities and for the work they do to improve public safety for all New Yorkers.”
New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Over the years, law enforcement has learned that we are most effective when we work together. Combating gun violence is no small matter and we are fighting this battle on many fronts along with our local, state, and federal partners. The decrease in numbers shows progress is being made and I thank Governor Hochul for her continued support of these integral efforts to tackle gun violence.”
New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Executive Director Kelli Owens said, “Today’s announcement comes as we mark Purple Thursday here in New York, a day to show support for survivors during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The color purple has long been a symbol of peace, courage, survival, honor, and dedication to ending violence. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for standing with survivors and for your continued efforts in finding innovative, effective ways to combat domestic violence and keep all New Yorker’s safe.”
New York State Office of Victim Services Director Bea Hanson said, “We at OVS are proud of the work we do to help prevent violence and to support victims and survivors of crime and their families, including funding victim assistance programs in communities across the state and reimbursing eligible individuals affected by crime for out-of-pocket expenses such as medical care, counseling, lost wages and funeral arrangements. It is great news that our state’s gun violence numbers are decreasing, and we thank Governor Hochul for her successful leadership and her steadfast commitment to supporting survivors.”
NYS Troopers PBA President Charles W. Murphy said, “On this day on which we celebrate the 215th New York State Police Graduation, the New York State Troopers PBA appreciates Governor Hochul’s funding of two additional police academies so that we increase our membership numbers to respond to the needs of all New Yorkers.”
NYC PBA President Patrick Hendry said, “The road to a safer New York starts with strong support for police officers on the streets. We look forward to continuing to work with Governor Hochul and all of our state partners to tackle the challenges facing New York City police officers.”
New York State Police Investigators Association President Tim Dymond said, “We appreciate Governor Hochul’s support for the New York State Police. The additional funding and resources that she has provided over the last two years have made a positive impact on our members and their ability to do their jobs. We look forward to continue working with her and her staff on improving recruitment and finding a solution to retain our most senior experienced members. Together we are making progress on these issues and ensuring that the New York State Police remains as the top law enforcement agency in the country.”
Since Governor Hochul took office, funding for the State Police has increased by $264 million (30 percent) to support additional staffing and an increase in police services. The agency’s budget for FY 2025 is $1.14 billion. This funding supports the hiring and training of nearly 1,000 new Troopers and allows the State Police to address major crime and support local police agencies. This includes $25 million to target and retail theft, and expansion of Community Stabilization Units, which use a multi-pronged approach to interdicting illegal firearms and provide local police agencies with resources to proactively address surges in crime. Other programs that are part of the Governor’s comprehensive plan to improve public safety include:
- $21 million for the SNUG Street Outreach program, which uses a public health approach to address gun violence by identifying the source, interrupting transmission, and treating individuals, families and communities affected by violence. Community-based organizations and hospitals operate the program in 14 communities and employ nearly 200 outreach workers, social workers and case managers. Outreach workers are credible messengers who have lost loved ones to violence or have prior justice system involvement. They respond to shootings to prevent retaliation, detect conflicts and resolve them peacefully before they lead to additional violence. Social workers and case managers work with individuals affected by community violence, including friends and family. DCJS also supports New York City’s violence interruption efforts, providing $5 million for its Crisis Management System (CMS) so it can bring those programs to scale.
- $18 million for the state’s unique network of Crime Analysis Centers, which analyze, compile and distribute information, intelligence and data to local law enforcement agencies statewide. No other state has anything similar and the centers — operated in partnership with local law enforcement agencies in 10 counties and New York City — are hubs of state and local efforts to deter, investigate and solve crimes. Last year alone, staff handled more than 90,000 requests for assistance, helping agencies solve everything from retail theft to murders.
- Up to $20 million for Project RISE, a unique funding model that convenes community stakeholders to respond to gun violence, invest in solutions, sustain positive programs and empower communities. In its first year, the initiative supported 99 organizations, including 74 small, grassroots programs, many of which had never received state support for their work. Programs and services funded by RISE include academic support, employment services, mentoring and delinquency/violence prevention.
- $10.4 million for the Supervision Against Violent Engagement (SAVE) program, overseen by the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. The program uses enhanced supervision, including active GPS monitoring; intelligence and data gathering; and cross-jurisdictional cooperation to prevent gun violence, violent crime and domestic violence among the most high-risk individuals returning to Albany, Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.