Brushless DC Motors Market Poised Growth At a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030

Brushless DC Motors Market Competitive Analysis and Demand Analysis to 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesThe growth of the global brushless DC motors market is driven by adoption of brushless DC motors in various applications, benefits of brushless DC motors over brushed DC motors, and high use of brushless DC motors as servomotors. On the contrary, the shift of the global automobile industry toward electric vehicles is expected to open lucrative opportunities in the future.As per the report, the global brushless DC motor industry garnered $33.15 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $72.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4469 The blowing agent segment dominated the marketBased on end user, the healthcare segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to applications of brushless DC motor in respiratory and ventilation devices. However, the automotive segment dominated with the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global brushless DC motors market, as these motors provide great output torque, and are used to adjust seats in automobiles.The inner rotor segment held the highest market shareBased on rotor type, the outer rotor segment would register the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, as they are widely used in hard disk drive motors and spindle motors. However, the inner rotor garnered the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global brushless DC motors market, as it offers fast speed and acceleration as well as compact and high torque.Asia-Pacific to lead with the largest shareBased on region, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the highest share, holding more than two-fifths of the global brushless DC motors market. Furthermore, the same region is registered to portray the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, attributed to rise in infrastructure spending for development of metros, airports, commercial establishments, and healthcare & hospitality supplements.Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4469 Top Runners:The key players that operating in the global brushless DC motors industry are Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Arc Systems Inc., Buhler Motor GmbH, Faulhaber Group, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Maxon motors AG, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Nidec Corporation, Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., and Robert Bosch GmbHKey Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging brushless DC motors market trends and dynamics.In-depth brushless DC motors market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2021 and 2030.Extensive analysis of the brushless DC motors market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine prevailing opportunities.The global brushless DC motors market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.Key players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the brushless DC motors market opportunites.Read More Reports:

