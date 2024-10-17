KiOhana to Showcase Innovative Funeral Planning Solutions at 2024 NFDA Convention in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KiOhana, a combat veteran-owned business providing a comprehensive platform for funeral planning, is excited to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the upcoming National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) Convention from October 20-23, 2024, in New Orleans, LA. KiOhana will be located at Booth #3711, conveniently situated near the Military Pavilion.

At the forefront of modern funeral services, KiOhana offers an innovative, centralized solution for families and individuals to manage all aspects of funeral planning in the comfort and privacy of their homes. KiOhana’s participation in the NFDA Convention marks an important opportunity for funeral professionals and attendees to explore how this seamless platform simplifies a traditionally complex and emotionally overwhelming process.

A Mission Rooted in Honor and Integrity

Founded by Denny Helmick, a U.S. combat veteran, KiOhana is built on a foundation of respect, honor, and integrity. Helmick’s military background instilled a commitment to supporting families during the most challenging moments of their lives, ensuring that funeral planning is handled with care and dignity. This ethos is reflected in every aspect of KiOhana’s services.

“After serving our country, my mission shifted to serving families dealing with loss. We’ve created KiOhana to remove the unnecessary stress and confusion from the funeral planning process, allowing families to focus on what truly matters—honoring their loved ones,” said Helmick.

Showcasing KiOhana’s Innovative Funeral Planning Solutions

Attendees of the NFDA Convention will have the unique opportunity to experience KiOhana’s comprehensive platform firsthand. KiOhana offers a user-friendly, step-by-step solution that empowers families to manage funeral arrangements from start to finish. Some of the key offerings KiOhana will be showcasing include:

- Immediate Burial or Cremation Services: A streamlined process for families needing quick arrangements, offering a variety of funeral home choices and customizable service options.

- Preplanning Services: Enabling individuals and families, particularly those under hospice care, to plan their funerals in advance without needing to leave the bedside of their loved ones. Hospice professionals have praised this feature for easing emotional burdens during critical times.

- Fund Me Funeral: A feature that allows families to create and manage funeral fundraising campaigns, simplifying the financial aspect of funeral costs.

- Life Insurance Policy Processing: KiOhana assists in navigating insurance claims, ensuring quick and efficient payouts—often within 24-48 hours—helping families cover funeral costs and manage financial obligations.

- Gravestone and Cemetery Plot Selection: The platform provides access to a wide range of options for gravestones, monuments, and cemetery plots to meet families’ specific needs.

- Virtual Family Collaboration: KiOhana’s digital platform allows geographically dispersed families to participate in the funeral planning process in real-time, creating an inclusive and supportive experience for all involved.

The Marketplace Advantage for Funeral Homes

One of KiOhana’s major advantages lies in its online marketplace, which empowers family-owned funeral homes to compete—and even dominate—the funeral care market. KiOhana centralizes the marketing power of independent funeral homes, providing them with an all-in-one platform to showcase their services and products, and reach a larger audience without the high overhead costs typically associated with physical marketing.

Visit KiOhana at Booth #3711

Funeral professionals and attendees are invited to visit KiOhana at Booth #3711, located near the Military Pavilion, to engage with the team and experience how KiOhana’s technology can transform funeral planning for families and funeral homes alike. Denny Helmick and the KiOhana team will be available to provide live demonstrations of the platform, answer questions, and discuss how funeral homes can integrate KiOhana into their service offerings to improve client satisfaction.

Why Funeral Professionals Should Connect with KiOhana

The NFDA Convention provides a vital platform for funeral professionals to explore the future of the industry, and KiOhana is leading the charge in revolutionizing funeral planning. By offering funeral homes a chance to partner with KiOhana, professionals can:

- Enhance Client Services: Provide families with a seamless, digital experience that reduces the emotional and logistical burdens of funeral planning.

- Expand Preplanning Options: Funeral homes can tap into KiOhana’s preplanning services to encourage proactive planning, creating long-term relationships with clients.

- Simplify Payment Processes: KiOhana’s integration with insurance providers and its flexible payment options make it easier for funeral homes to receive payments without delays.

Join KiOhana at the NFDA Convention

KiOhana is proud to be part of this year's NFDA Convention and looks forward to showcasing its innovative solutions that honor families and their loved ones. For funeral professionals interested in transforming the way they serve clients, the NFDA Convention is the perfect opportunity to explore KiOhana’s unique offerings and discuss potential partnerships.

About KiOhana

KiOhana is a combat veteran-owned business dedicated to simplifying the funeral planning process. Through its centralized platform, KiOhana allows families to plan funerals, purchase caskets and urns, process life insurance payments, and collaborate with loved ones in real-time—no matter where they are located. The company’s mission is to honor the life of each individual with respect and dignity while reducing the stress families face during difficult times. To learn more, visit www.kiohana.com.

