Press Releases

10/17/2024

Attorney General Tong Announces Settlement with EnergyBillCruncher Over Misleading Solar Claims

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced a $20,000 settlement with EnergyBillCruncher.com, resolving an investigation regarding false claims on social media. EnergyBillCruncher is a referral service that generates leads for solar installers. Their ads generated 1,456 inquiries from Connecticut consumers, which they then shared with installers.

In social media ads, EnergyBillCruncher claimed the “government will cover the cost to install solar, inappropriately used the Connecticut state seal and creates a false sense of urgency, claiming that homeowners must “do this before Friday.”

Connecticut state government does not endorse any solar company or program. While some solar installations may have no up-front cost, and tax credits may be available, there is no such thing as a free solar system. Costs and benefits will vary for each homeowner, and consumers should always do their own research to analyze whether solar is a good investment.

In addition to the $20,000 payment, EnergyBillCruncher will cease its misleading marketing tactics, including false deadlines, misuse of the state seal, and false representations regarding government payments. The company must inform each solar company it contracts with of these terms.

“We’re forcing EnergyBillCruncher to end their misleading ads, which lured hundreds of consumers with false promises and fake deadlines. Energy bills are through the roof right now, and it makes sense that a lot of families are looking for ways to control their costs. Solar may be a good option, but it’s not free and it’s not right for every home. Consumers need accurate, honest information, and time to do their research free from high pressure, deceptive tactics,” said Attorney General Tong.

This is the latest in a series of actions Attorney General Tong has taken regarding unfair solar panel sales tactics. Attorney General William Tong this month announced that a Hartford Superior Court judge has imposed a $5 million stipulated judgment against Vision Solar, settling the lawsuit brought by the Office of the Attorney General over high-pressure sales tactics, misrepresentations, delays and unpermitted work. Because Vision Solar has filed for bankruptcy, the company will not have sufficient assets to pay the judgment.

Attorney General Tong has also sued SunRun Inc., SunRun Installation Services, Bright Planet Solar, Inc., Elevate Solar Solutions LLC and salespeople Dakota Grumet and Sierra Howes alleging deceptive, unfair and otherwise unlawful sales of solar panel systems, including locking consumers into long-term contracts without consent by various means, including impersonating consumers, and installing non-functional systems. In 2022, Attorney General Tong and the Department of Consumer Protection announced an investigation and enforcement action against Solar Wolf Energy over failures to complete, or even begin, promised work. Solar Wolf is currently blocked from doing business in Connecticut as a result of a court order and has since filed for bankruptcy.

See here for additional consumer guidance from Attorney General Tong regarding solar.



