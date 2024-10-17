Dino Rizzo, President of the Association of Related Churches (ARC), Highlights Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

Dino Rizzo commends the collective efforts of churches and relief partners like Convoy of Hope, Mercy Chefs, and Hand of Hope in providing critical aid and support to communities devastated by Hurricane Helene

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dino Rizzo, President of the Association of Related Churches (ARC), has praised the overwhelming response from ARC member churches and relief partners in aiding communities devastated by Hurricane Helene. As the storm continues to impact the southeastern United States, churches and organizations have mobilized to deliver essential supplies, provide meals, and offer spiritual support to affected areas.

“We’ve seen an incredible outpouring of support and generosity from churches across the ARC network,” said Dino Rizzo. “Many of these churches have become beacons of hope in their communities, providing critical relief to those hit hardest by Hurricane Helene. Our hearts are with everyone affected, and we’re committed to standing by them during this challenging time.”

Dino Rizzo emphasized ARC’s partnership with key relief organizations, including Convoy of Hope, Samaritan’s Purse, Mercy Chefs, and Hand of Hope, who have been on the frontlines delivering much-needed supplies such as food, water, hygiene kits, and cleaning materials. These organizations have worked closely with local churches in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina to ensure that communities receive essential support.

In addition to these partners, Pastor Chris Hodges and Church of the Highlands, along with Grow Leader, have played a significant role in mobilizing support. Other ARC churches like Church of the King, led by Pastor Steve Robison, Milestone Church, led by Pastor Jeff Little, and Life Church Memphis with lead team pastor John Siebling have also stepped up in a big way to assist with relief efforts.

“Thanks to the generosity of our ARC church family, we’ve been able to partner with these incredible organizations,” Rizzo added. “Convoy of Hope, for example, has already served over 54,000 individuals and distributed over 1 million pounds of relief supplies across 33 communities since Hurricane Helene made landfall. This level of response shows the power of collaboration between churches and relief organizations.”

Regional churches, particularly those in the Carolinas, Georgia, and Florida, have played a pivotal role in supporting their local communities. Churches such as Church of the Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama, have deployed serve teams to assist in relief efforts, while ARC church plants like Rise Church in Asheville, NC, and Trailside Church in Travelers Rest, SC, have pivoted from their usual ministries to focus on relief work.

Rise Church, which had its official launch postponed due to the storm, shared, “While the storm postponed our official launch, it couldn’t stop us from being the church and loving our city.”

Key relief partners have been instrumental in amplifying the efforts of local churches. Convoy of Hope, for instance, has coordinated mobile distribution centers in affected areas, serving more than 500 families in Asheville, NC, and 2,488 families in Perry, FL. Supplies such as water, ready-to-eat meals, and hygiene kits are being distributed daily.

Mercy Chefs has provided over 42,000 meals to families in North Carolina and Florida, while Hand of Hope has distributed essential supplies, including generators, chainsaws, and cleaning products, to communities like Crystal River and Cedar Key, FL.

Dino Rizzo encouraged churches to continue supporting relief efforts, stating, “We know the rebuilding process is just beginning, and we urge every church to come alongside these organizations. Let’s keep lifting up these impacted communities in prayer and action as they recover.”

As Hurricane Helene relief efforts continue, Dino Rizzo expressed his gratitude for the collaborative spirit shown by all those involved. “At ARC [the Association of Related Churches], we believe in doing ministry together. In times like these, that principle is more important than ever. We’re not only delivering supplies; we’re sharing hope, love, and the presence of Jesus with those who need it most.”

About Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran, co-founded Healing Place Church with his wife, DeLynn, where he served as senior pastor for two decades. Through his passion for inspiring believers to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo also founded Servolution.

In addition, Dino Rizzo is the President of the Association of Related Churches (ARC), where he oversees the planting of over 1,000 churches worldwide. He is also on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands and is the author of Serve Your City: How to Do It and Why It Matters.

About the Association of Related Churches (ARC):

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus Christ. ARC's operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, thus helping them foster the widespread dissemination of Christ’s life-changing message. Established in 2000, the Association of Related Churches has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of over 1,100 new churches globally.

