Starbox Launches AI-Driven Digital Human System for Merchants on WeChat Channels, Supporting Its Over 800 Merchants and Over Two Million Existing Users via Live Streaming and Short Videos

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: STBX) (“Starbox” or the “Company”), a service provider of cash rebates, advertising, and payment solutions, is excited to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Starbox Technologies Sdn. Bhd. ("Starbox Technologies”), has launched its AI-Driven Digital Human System for merchants on WeChat Channels, supporting over 800 Starbox Technologies' merchants and over two million existing users via live streaming and short videos.

Marking a significant advancement in e-commerce, Starbox Technologies has launched its AI-Driven Digital Human System, enabling merchants to create and publish live streams and short videos on WeChat Channels. This initiative enhances the reach of Starbox Technologies’ existing cash rebate platform by allowing merchants to promote and sell their products through video content.

Merchants can now create content and host live streams using the AI-Driven Digital Human System. Virtual hosts powered by AI can continuously engage consumers with 24/7 availability, forging connections between consumers and brands. Further, the cash rebate platform’s intelligent engine analyzes consumers’ user behavior and delivers personalized video and product recommendations to consumers, which may boost the sales conversion rate and strengthen the cash rebate platform.

Leveraging the reach and engagement of WeChat Channels, the cash rebates platform and the AI-Driven Human System offer users instant cash rebates, which are designed to make cross-border shopping more rewarding and efficient. This strategic expansion supports Starbox Technologies’ mission to innovate in the evolving world of e-commerce, particularly through video content, with a focus on the Southeast Asia region.

“This innovative approach aligns with global market trends and supports our expansion efforts, especially in Southeast Asia, significantly expanding Starbox Technologies' cash rebates market reach,” said Lee Choon Wooi, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Starbox. “By tapping into WeChat Channels’ extensive monthly active user base, we aim to strengthen our global presence and our presence in Southeast Asia, and deliver our cutting-edge solutions to a wider audience.”

Headquartered in Malaysia, Starbox is a technology-driven, rapidly growing company with innovation as its focus. Starbox is aiming to be a comprehensive technology solutions provider within Southeast Asia and also engages in building a cash rebate, advertising, and payment solution business ecosystem targeting micro, small, and medium enterprises that lack the bandwidth to develop an in-house data management system for effective marketing. The Company connects retail merchants with retail shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebates offered by retail merchants on its GETBATS website and mobile app. The Company provides digital advertising services to advertisers through its SEEBATS website and mobile app, GETBATS website and mobile app and social media. The Company also provides payment solution services to merchants. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.starboxholdings.com and WeChat Channels: StarboxTechnologies.





