CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIB Marine”) (OTCQX: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024. Earnings are up $0.7 million for the quarter when compared to the same quarter in 2023, and up by $0.6 million compared to the prior quarter in 2024, if excluding the effects of the gain on sale from the sale-leaseback transaction in the prior quarter.

Net income for the quarter was $1.1 million, or $0.79 basic and $0.59 diluted earnings per share, compared to $0.4 million, or $0.28 basic and $0.21 diluted earnings per share, for the same period of 2023. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $5.0 million, or $3.73 basic and $2.75 diluted earnings per share, compared to $1.8 million, or $1.34 basic and $0.98 diluted earnings per share, for the same period of 2023. Excluding the effects of the non-recurring sale-leaseback transaction gain on sale reported in the second quarter of 2024, net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, was $1.7 million, or $1.27 basic and $0.94 diluted earnings per share.

Financial highlights for the quarter include:

Net interest income was up $0.4 million from the prior quarter and net interest margin improved to 2.55% compared to 2.38% in the prior quarter and 2.43% in the third quarter of 2023. The improvement from the prior quarter was due to a 4 basis point increase in yields on earning assets and a 5 basis point decrease in the cost of funds. Net interest income was up $0.6 million for the quarter compared to the same quarter of 2023, and down $0.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period of 2023, due to the rise in cost of funds versus yields on assets over those time periods.

Loan portfolio balances decreased $12 million over the quarter and decreased $15 million since December 31, 2023, due to high loan rates and the Company’s balance sheet management strategy, with further balance declines expected in the fourth quarter of 2024. Deposits decreased $22 million for the quarter due to planned payoffs of maturing time deposits and reductions in money market savings accounts, and increased $20 million from December 31, 2023, as lower-cost deposits were generated and used to pay down Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (“FHLB”) borrowings.

As of September 30, 2024, non-performing assets, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets and nonaccrual loans to total loans ratios were 1.25% and 0.44%, respectively, compared to 0.90% and 0.50%, respectively, on December 31, 2023, and 0.49% and 0.50%, respectively, on September 30, 2023. The primary reason for the increase in the ratios over the time period is due to four credit relationships with borrowers in or related to the transportation industry, including one modified loan in compliance with the modified terms, two relationships with non-accrual loans, and one that is 90 plus days past due in the process of collection.

Also, as of September 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) to loans was 1.27% compared to 1.27% on December 31, 2023, and 1.30% on September 30, 2023. The ACLL is impacted by third-party economic forecasts and qualitative factors. Over the course of 2023 and 2024, forecasts for gross domestic product and unemployment have generally improved while certain qualitative factors related to loan performance have trended up, resulting in a lower ACLL to loans ratio.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Banking Division net income was $5.8 million up from $2.9 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to the sale-leaseback gain on sale and cost reduction activities in the 2024 period. The Mortgage Division was profitable for the third quarter of 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, its net loss was $0.1 million, improved from a $0.5 million loss in the same period in 2023 thanks to cost saving actions and despite production being down due to housing market challenges.



Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIB Marine’s President and CEO, commented, “Operating results from our Banking and Mortgage Divisions improved for the quarter as highlighted above, at a time that continues to present many challenges for both community banking and mortgage banking companies. Our cost of funds and net interest margins showed nice improvements on a trending basis recently and we are working toward continued improvement, which should be accelerated by the recent decline in the Federal Funds Target Rates by the Federal Reserve. Our targeted expense controls implemented in late 2023 and early 2024 have supported improved operating results.”

He concluded, “Our plans for a final redemption of all remaining preferred stock during the fourth quarter of 2024 continue to move ahead. Earlier today, we announced the complete and final redemption of all preferred stock will occur on October 31, 2024. Although we now have sufficient cash on hand at CIB Marine for the final redemption, we have also secured lender commitments for a term loan and a line of credit for contingency purposes. This marks a significant achievement of the Company and improves prospects for building future shareholder value.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates nine banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana, and has mortgage loan officers and/or offices in ten states. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:

operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;

economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;

the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and

the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data At or for the Quarters Ended 9 Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Selected Statement of Operations Data: Interest and dividend income $ 12,283 $ 12,052 $ 11,801 $ 11,328 $ 10,117 $ 36,136 $ 27,741 Interest expense 6,707 6,897 6,840 6,190 5,180 20,444 11,424 Net interest income 5,576 5,155 4,961 5,138 4,937 15,692 16,317 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (113 ) 10 (28 ) 135 (140 ) (131 ) (227 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 5,689 5,145 4,989 5,003 5,077 15,823 16,544 Noninterest income (1) 2,897 6,904 1,627 1,824 2,368 11,428 7,076 Noninterest expense 7,163 6,904 6,421 6,669 7,007 20,488 21,269 Income before income taxes 1,423 5,145 195 158 438 6,763 2,351 Income tax expense 347 1,361 17 1,050 59 1,725 579 Net income (loss) $ 1,076 $ 3,784 $ 178 $ (892 ) $ 379 $ 5,038 $ 1,772 Common Share Data: Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.79 $ 2.79 $ 0.13 $ (0.67 ) $ 0.28 $ 3.73 $ 1.34 Diluted net income (loss) per share 0.59 2.06 0.10 (0.67 ) 0.21 2.75 0.98 Dividend 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Tangible book value per share (2) 57.80 55.36 52.59 53.35 52.05 57.80 52.05 Book value per share (2) 56.06 53.61 50.84 51.58 50.28 56.06 50.28 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 1,357,259 1,356,255 1,341,181 1,334,163 1,333,900 1,351,205 1,320,342 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 1,833,586 1,833,881 1,820,498 1,813,207 1,814,727 1,828,956 1,811,151 Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 888,283 $ 901,634 $ 897,595 $ 899,060 $ 874,247 $ 888,283 $ 874,247 Loans 707,310 719,129 736,019 722,084 688,446 707,310 688,446 Allowance for credit losses on loans (8,973 ) (9,083 ) (9,087 ) (9,136 ) (8,947 ) (8,973 ) (8,947 ) Investment securities 120,349 123,814 119,300 131,529 130,476 120,349 130,476 Deposits 747,168 768,984 772,377 727,565 644,165 747,168 644,165 Borrowings 33,583 28,222 32,120 76,956 138,469 33,583 138,469 Stockholders' equity 92,358 89,008 85,091 85,075 83,313 92,358 83,313 Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (3) 2.55 % 2.38 % 2.29 % 2.41 % 2.43 % 2.41 % 2.84 % Net interest spread (4) 1.80 % 1.71 % 1.63 % 1.79 % 1.85 % 1.71 % 2.34 % Noninterest income to average assets (5) 1.25 % 3.09 % 0.73 % 0.78 % 1.15 % 1.69 % 1.19 % Noninterest expense to average assets 3.17 % 3.09 % 2.87 % 3.00 % 3.31 % 3.04 % 3.55 % Efficiency ratio (6) 85.32 % 57.19 % 97.20 % 97.13 % 95.06 % 75.67 % 90.66 % Earnings (loss) on average assets (7) 0.48 % 1.69 % 0.08 % -0.40 % 0.18 % 0.75 % 0.30 % Earnings (loss) on average equity (8) 4.71 % 17.92 % 0.84 % -4.21 % 1.78 % 7.74 % 2.82 % Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans to loans (9) 0.44 % 0.47 % 0.48 % 0.50 % 0.50 % 0.44 % 0.50 % Nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total loans 1.54 % 1.38 % 1.04 % 1.07 % 0.56 % 1.54 % 0.56 % Nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets 1.25 % 1.14 % 0.89 % 0.90 % 0.49 % 1.25 % 0.49 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (9) 1.27 % 1.26 % 1.23 % 1.27 % 1.30 % 1.27 % 1.30 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (9) 82.53 % 91.24 % 118.77 % 118.59 % 231.01 % 82.53 % 231.01 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized to average loans (9) -0.01 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.01 % -0.01 % 0.02 % -0.01 % Capital Ratios: Total equity to total assets 10.40 % 9.87 % 9.48 % 9.46 % 9.53 % 10.40 % 9.53 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.54 % 13.90 % 13.07 % 13.24 % 13.58 % 14.54 % 13.58 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.89 % 11.27 % 10.48 % 10.62 % 10.91 % 11.89 % 10.91 % Leverage capital ratio 9.30 % 8.93 % 8.50 % 8.62 % 8.93 % 9.30 % 8.93 % Other Data: Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 170 172 177 193 194 170 194 Number of banking facilities 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 (1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities. (2) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards. (3) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. (4) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities. (6) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities. (7) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets. (8) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity. (9) Excludes loans held for sale.





CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 13,814 $ 10,690 $ 7,727 $ 9,491 $ 9,203 Reverse repurchase agreements - - - - - Securities available for sale 118,145 121,687 117,160 129,370 128,413 Equity securities at fair value 2,204 2,127 2,140 2,159 2,063 Loans held for sale 19,472 17,897 8,048 9,209 15,011 Loans 707,310 719,129 736,019 722,084 688,446 Allowance for credit losses on loans (8,973 ) (9,083 ) (9,087 ) (9,136 ) (8,947 ) Net loans 698,337 710,046 726,932 712,948 679,499 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 2,238 2,238 2,328 2,709 4,645 Premises and equipment, net 1,526 1,569 3,550 3,602 3,675 Accrued interest receivable 2,926 3,230 3,271 2,983 2,748 Deferred tax assets, net 12,796 14,840 14,849 14,753 16,815 Other real estate owned, net 211 283 375 375 375 Bank owned life insurance 6,388 6,340 6,291 6,247 6,204 Goodwill and other intangible assets 64 64 64 64 70 Other assets 10,162 10,623 4,860 5,150 5,526 Total assets $ 888,283 $ 901,634 $ 897,595 $ 899,060 $ 874,247 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 95,471 $ 95,457 $ 87,621 $ 89,025 $ 88,674 Interest-bearing demand 90,095 86,728 92,092 90,232 73,086 Savings 234,969 244,595 261,998 256,059 254,211 Time 326,633 342,204 330,666 292,249 228,194 Total deposits 747,168 768,984 772,377 727,565 644,165 Short-term borrowings 23,829 18,477 22,383 67,227 128,748 Long-term borrowings 9,754 9,745 9,737 9,729 9,721 Accrued interest payable 2,101 2,145 1,982 1,883 1,491 Other liabilities 13,073 13,275 6,025 7,581 6,809 Total liabilities 795,925 812,626 812,504 813,985 790,934 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at both September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 14,633 shares of series A and 1,610 shares of series B; convertible; $16.2 million aggregate liquidation preference 13,806 13,806 13,806 13,806 13,806 Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,372,642 and 1,349,392 issued shares; 1,358,573 and 1,335,323 outstanding shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (1) 1,372 1,372 1,369 1,349 1,349 Capital surplus 181,603 181,486 181,380 181,282 181,144 Accumulated deficit (100,297 ) (101,373 ) (105,157 ) (105,335 ) (104,443 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (3,592 ) (5,749 ) (5,773 ) (5,493 ) (8,009 ) Treasury stock, 14,791 shares on September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (2) (534 ) (534 ) (534 ) (534 ) (534 ) Total stockholders' equity 92,358 89,008 85,091 85,075 83,313 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 888,283 $ 901,634 $ 897,595 $ 899,060 $ 874,247 (1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 46,437 shares and 48,308 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (2) Treasury stock includes 722 shares held by subsidiary bank CIBM Bank.





CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) At or for the Quarters Ended 9 Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Interest Income Loans $ 10,573 $ 10,582 $ 10,394 $ 9,752 $ 8,718 $ 31,549 $ 23,781 Loans held for sale 300 213 142 200 227 655 466 Securities 1,183 1,217 1,231 1,330 1,132 3,631 3,148 Other investments 227 40 34 46 40 301 346 Total interest income 12,283 12,052 11,801 11,328 10,117 36,136 27,741 Interest Expense Deposits 6,354 6,466 6,227 5,071 3,918 19,047 9,358 Short-term borrowings 232 310 493 998 1,141 1,035 1,704 Long-term borrowings 121 121 120 121 121 362 362 Total interest expense 6,707 6,897 6,840 6,190 5,180 20,444 11,424 Net interest income 5,576 5,155 4,961 5,138 4,937 15,692 16,317 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (113 ) 10 (28 ) 135 (140 ) (131 ) (227 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 5,689 5,145 4,989 5,003 5,077 15,823 16,544 Noninterest Income Deposit service charges 63 67 66 74 101 196 256 Other service fees (5 ) 1 (5 ) 3 6 (9 ) 33 Mortgage banking revenue, net 2,264 2,166 1,209 1,397 1,984 5,639 4,628 Other income 150 273 163 165 132 586 413 Net gains on sale of securities available for sale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities 78 (14 ) (18 ) 96 (66 ) 46 (66 ) Net gains (loss) on sale of SBA loans 420 0 202 0 0 622 151 Net gains on sale of assets and (writedowns) (73 ) 4,411 10 89 211 4,348 1,661 Total noninterest income 2,897 6,904 1,627 1,824 2,368 11,428 7,076 Noninterest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 4,852 4,700 4,289 4,369 4,631 13,841 14,282 Equipment 504 457 462 493 484 1,423 1,463 Occupancy and premises 495 391 436 415 490 1,322 1,332 Data Processing 243 208 212 224 245 663 665 Federal deposit insurance 182 219 199 170 123 600 360 Professional services 254 219 199 243 271 672 866 Telephone and data communication 51 51 56 66 57 158 174 Insurance 78 80 81 79 82 239 238 Other expense 504 579 487 610 624 1,570 1,889 Total noninterest expense 7,163 6,904 6,421 6,669 7,007 20,488 21,269 Income from operations before income taxes 1,423 5,145 195 158 438 6,763 2,351 Income tax expense 347 1,361 17 1,050 59 1,725 579 Net (loss) income 1,076 3,784 178 (892 ) 379 5,038 1,772 Preferred stock dividend 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Discount from repurchase of preferred stock 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders $ 1,076 $ 3,784 $ 178 $ (892 ) $ 379 $ 5,038 $ 1,772

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:

J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO

(217) 355-0900

brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com





Legal Disclaimer:

