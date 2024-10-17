89% of Canadians Want Help Spotting Fake News(1), ScienceUpFirst Presents “Together Against Misinformation” Week

Studies show that misinformation spreads faster, farther, deeper, and more broadly than true information2



OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era inundated with inaccurate and misleading information, ScienceUpFirst , an initiative of the Canadian Association of Science Centres (CASC), is empowering Canadians with its “ Together Against Misinformation ” week. ScienceUpFirst along with its collective of independent scientists, researchers, health care experts and science communicators, will be launching the week-long awareness campaign from November 12-17, 2024. The majority of Canadians feel very or extremely concerned about false information online, so this week is a crucial step to help the public navigate the complex, and often overwhelming, sea of online information through education, awareness and resources.

"With so much information available to us and the rise of AI, it’s easy to get caught up or confused about what is real," said Timothy Caulfield, renowned health policy expert, University Professor and Co-Founder of ScienceUpFirst. "Our team works hard to provide credible tips and tricks to help Canadians stop and think before they share content online. In an era of rampant misinformation, the onus is on us to equip ourselves with the tools to discern fact from fiction."

Together Against Misinformation week will kick off with in person and online bilingual panel events in Montreal and Calgary on November 12, 2024. These panel discussions will delve into critical topics such as Indigenous healthcare, trans health, the nature-health connection, climate change, men's health and much more.

Featured experts at the Calgary panel include Dr. Jen Gunter, Professor Timothy Caulfield, Dr. Melissa Lem, Dr. James Makokis and will be hosted by Anthony Morgan, award-winning science communicator and co-host of The Nature of Things.

Dr. Jen Gunter, Professor Timothy Caulfield, Dr. Melissa Lem, Dr. James Makokis and will be hosted by Anthony Morgan, award-winning science communicator and co-host of The Nature of Things. Panelists for the Montreal panel include Cynthia Dulude, Émilie Nicolas, Dr. Marie-Eve Carignan, Pascal Lapointe and will be hosted by Barbada.

In addition to these engaging panel discussions, Together Against Misinformation week is supported by free events in cities across Canada, covering a range of topics in an effort to debunk misinformation. The campaign will also be amplified by a network of over 40 nationwide organizations , and a robust toolkit with resources is available at scienceupfirst.com.

“There is no topic that is safe from the complex challenges caused by the spread of misinformation. We are seeing the profound impact it has on the hearts and minds of people across Canada," said Magda Byma, Director of Public Engagement at the Canadian Association of Science Centres. "At CASC, we believe that collaboration is essential to tackling global challenges such as the proliferation of misinformation, and we need to create a society where evidence-based information is valued and accessible to all. We hope that Together Against Misinformation week will strengthen our growing ecosystem and help people from coast to coast to coast to feel confident in their actions to reduce the spread of misinformation.”

ScienceUpFirst invites all Canadians to participate in events, educate themselves on common misinformer tactics and how to spot misinformation. Learn more at scienceupfirst.com , join the conversation and help spread the word at @scienceupfirst, using the hashtag: #TogetherAgainstMisinformation.

Dr. Jen Gunter, OB/GYN and author

"From vaccine hesitancy to harmful dietary advice, online misinformation can mislead women and lead to negative health outcomes. It's crucial to be aware of these issues and to seek reliable sources of information, such as guidelines from reputable medical societies. Every single person can make a difference in helping to curb the spread of misinformation with simple actions such as curating your social media feed and being aware of who you follow. I'm excited to join the impactful work ScienceUpFirst is doing to reduce the spread of harmful or misleading content."

Anthony Morgan, Science Communicator and PhD researcher

"Taking a stance on a topic has less to do with beliefs and a lot more to do with identity and perceived community. This tends to be a big reason people hesitate to accept information that challenges their worldview. The most important thing I have learned and look forward to discussing with panelists is how approaching these conversations with compassion and curiosity can transform people in positive ways.”

Dr. Melissa Lem, President, Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment

"Misinformation is pervasive and discourse around the topic of fossil fuels and climate change is a prime example of this harmful phenomenon. As individuals, we have a responsibility to do our own research using reputable sources, and ultimately follow the science. Each of us has the opportunity to make a tangible impact on our communities, from identifying and reporting misleading messaging or advertising, to stopping the spread of misinformation we consume and share."

Dr. James Makokis, Family Physician, Indigenous Healthcare and Two-Spirit Advocate

"As an Indigenous physician, Two-Spirit, transgender, and a member of the LGBTQ2S+ community, I have witnessed firsthand the challenges our people face in accessing healthcare. Geographical barriers, systemic discrimination, and a lack of culturally sensitive care often force individuals to rely on alternative sources for health information. This reliance can lead to misdiagnosis, ineffective treatments, and the harmful spread of misinformation, directly affecting our health and deepening mistrust between our communities and the healthcare system.”

Marie-Eve Carignan, Full professor, Department of Communication, University of Sherbrooke, and co-holder of the UNESCO-Prev Chair

“Misinformation is everywhere and is rapidly changing with current issues, including periods of social tension, where uncertainty and division run high. Through explanation of scientific consensus and promoting initiatives like Together Against Misinformation week, we can help to equip individuals and foster critical thinking.”

Émilie Nicolas, Columnist and Anthropologist

“To rebuild trust with the public, journalists and scientists often rely on institutional authority and prestige. However, it will also be necessary to embrace greater humility—and better demonstrate why we know what we know.’’

Cynthia Dulude, Beauty Content Creator

"After 13 years of testing products, I realize how subtle yet pervasive misinformation in beauty is, fuelling myths that influence consumer choices. My goal is to encourage my audience to ask the right questions and go beyond marketing slogans."

Barbada, Drag Queen and Host

"In a society where debates are polarized and social media dominates, let’s take the time to have these important discussions. It’s time to truly listen, reflect, inform ourselves, and most importantly, measure the impact of our choices on others, especially on the most vulnerable."

CASC is Canada’s largest membership-based network of science engagement organizations. Our membership includes Canada’s leading science centres, museums, aquariums, zoos, outreach organizations, and science and innovation hubs. Collectively, we reach more than 10 million people per year. As an association, CASC empowers a national network of science engagement organizations that cultivate a joy of learning by making science approachable, relevant, and accessible.

ScienceUpFirst is a national initiative that works with a collective of independent scientists, researchers, health care experts and science communicators. We share the best available science in creative ways to stop the spread of misinformation. The idea for ScienceUpFirst started with Senator Stan Kutcher and Professor Timothy Caulfield in the summer of 2020. Since then, we’ve grown into a funded initiative of the Canadian Association of Science Centres.

