North Carolina Regional MLS Becomes Hive MLS

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Carolina Regional Multiple Listing Service (NCRMLS), one of the nation’s fastest growing MLSs, today revealed its strategic transformation to Hive MLS and Hive Solutions. The new “Hive” brand marks a pivotal moment in the organization’s evolution, signifying its ongoing commitment to serving and supporting the success of real estate professionals.



Throughout its expansion, Hive MLS has proven the profitability of its wholesale model, attracting other MLSs with its “humble and unwavering commitment” to foster collaboration, connectivity, and community within the real estate industry.

This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the real estate industry in the Southeast as Hive MLS's unique model focuses on delivering MLS system choice.

The new Hive MLS brand symbolizes the interdependence and cooperative spirit that defines the real estate market. Drawing inspiration from a beehive's highly efficient and organized structure, the new brand is illustrative of how everyone works together to create a seamless real estate experience.

“Bees are nature's ultimate team players, and their hive represents an unwavering model of efficiency and cooperation with humility,” said Daniel Jones, CEO of Hive MLS. “Our new name embodies our mission to create a supportive environment where Associations, MLSs, real estate agents, brokers, and clients collaborate to succeed. We believe that working together can enhance the real estate experience for everyone involved.”

By growing through shareholder-friendly partnerships in an environment that fuels a strong spirit of collaboration, Hive MLS continues to champion broker success, particularly for those operating in multiple MLS regions. Hive MLS’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge tools, AI-driven technologies, and robust data is designed to elevate the business operations of MLSs, brokers, and agents.

“We believe we have created an ecosystem where everyone can thrive as part of the Hive,” added Jones. “Our new name represents a spirit of community and growth. It’s more than a name change – it conveys how we serve real estate professionals,” Jones said.

“Just like bees working together, our new marketing mantra ‘Powered by Hive MLS and Hive Solutions’ signifies that each independent and participating Association, MLS, or Broker is equipped with cutting-edge education, technology, and data to elevate their business operations to deliver successful results to their clients.”

“Our new Hive brand name showcases our commitment to Associations and MLSs to maintain their independence with their subscribers while simultaneously turbo-boosting their efficiency,” stated Jones. “With Hive MLS, we’re taking this ethos to the next level, empowering our Associations, MLSs, and brokers with best-in-class solutions and support they need."

Expanded Services and New Solutions

With its rebranding, Hive MLS will continue to function as a centralized listing resource, offering a seamless platform for Realtors®, brokers, and agents to collaborate on property transactions. However, this transformation isn't just cosmetic – it comes with an array of new offerings under the Hive Solutions umbrella, a suite of products designed to help real estate professionals streamline their operations and better serve their clients.

Hive Solutions offers:

Enhanced MLS tools to improve listing accuracy and transaction efficiency

to improve listing accuracy and transaction efficiency Comprehensive training programs to help members stay ahead in an ever-competitive market

to help members stay ahead in an ever-competitive market Innovative data services that give subscribers real-time insights and market analytics

that give subscribers real-time insights and market analytics Community engagement tools designed to foster stronger connections between real estate professionals and their clients

A Launch at NC REALTORS® Convention & Expo

To mark this milestone, Hive MLS will officially debut at the NC REALTORS® Convention & Expo in Wilmington, NC, from October 19-22, 2024. The event will showcase Hive MLS’s new branding and innovative solutions. Industry professionals and community members are invited to visit the Hive MLS booth to learn more about its innovative services, meet the team, and network with industry peers.

“We’re excited to share the ‘buzz’ of Hive MLS at the NC REALTORS® Expo,” noted Jones. “It’s the perfect venue to showcase our new vision and share the ‘busy’ ways we plan to help real estate professionals across the region succeed.”

For more information, visit HiveMLS.com.

About Hive MLS

Hive MLS, formerly North Carolina Regional MLS, represents over 19,000 brokers and appraisers in the Southeast region, including operations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, serving 449 cities and towns. It aims to empower Realtor Associations and MLSs of all sizes by providing reliable and accurate data through a best-in-class toolset that includes innovative training. Hive MLS connects Realtors and appraisers with the resources they need to succeed in the real estate industry. Learn more at HiveMLS.com.

For media inquiries, contact Patrick LaJeunesse at Patrick@HiveMLS.com or 910.475.8334.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/540ba040-05ca-4630-9e7a-572ac649a62a

