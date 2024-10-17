Favoland Introduces Comprehensive AI-Powered Ingredient Database and Rating System for Enhanced Product Transparency

Favoland Delivers Enhanced Transparency in Beauty Products with New Comprehensive Ingredient Database

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Favoland has meticulously analyzed hundreds of millions of lines of code, extracting over two million data points to construct the most comprehensive ingredient database and rating system available today. This significant endeavor supports Favoland's core belief that trust is a brand's most substantial asset.



Offering an unprecedented 20 unique data points for each ingredient, Favoland provides transparency that allows users to thoroughly validate and verify the safety and composition of beauty and skincare products. This initiative caters to the nuanced needs of over five billion people globally, reflecting the company’s commitment to authenticity, diversity, and inclusion. Favoland gives a voice to individuals affected by skin issues, allergies, religious beliefs, or personal preferences.

Central to Favoland's offerings is its detailed database, accessible through Favoland’s Ingredient Hub . Featured prominently is the Pentaclethra macrophylla Seed Oil, known for its soothing properties and suitability for delicate skin areas such as eyes and lips. Although traditionally used for its medicinal and cosmetic benefits, Favoland highlights the necessity for further scientific research to fully validate these effects and ensure consumer safety.

Favoland's methodical approach benefits consumers seeking safe and effective beauty solutions and provides brands, retailers, and manufacturers with insights into ingredient interactions and regulatory compliance. The platform serves as a bridge between consumers and the beauty industry, enhancing decision-making processes and fostering a deeper understanding of product formulations.

As a leader in the beauty industry, Favoland is committed to upholding its values of transparency and trust, aiming to empower consumers with information that enables informed choices about their skincare and beauty regimens. This commitment is illustrated through detailed safety scoring and interaction highlights provided for each ingredient, ensuring that both positive and potential adverse effects are clearly communicated.

The introduction of Favoland's enhanced platform is set to significantly impact how beauty products are perceived, selected, and utilized, emphasizing safety, efficacy, and inclusivity. As the beauty industry continues to evolve, Favoland remains committed to adapting and expanding its database to meet the growing needs of consumers worldwide.

For a detailed exploration of Favoland’s platform and its potential impact on both consumers and industry professionals or to explore the comprehensive ingredient database, please visit Favoland.com .

Media Contact:

Jeff Clark, Founder/President

https://favoland.com/allIngredients

Favoland Canada Inc.

778 302 0286

jeff@favoland.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eee6676f-6471-464b-b794-dbee91778a00

