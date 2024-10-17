Tipmefast, Inc. Announces that its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Lucent Inc., Received a $1 Million Purchase Order

Santa Ana, CA., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tipmefast, Inc. (OTC: TMEF) today announced that Lucent, Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary, has received a purchase order in the amount of $1,087,074.66 from Green Reliable Energy Auto Technology Co. Ltd., a company offering a wide array of sustainable/clean energy products for both commercial and residential use.

According to The International Energy Agency (IEA), electric vehicle sales are projected to reach 17 million in 2024, a 20% increase from 2023. In 2027, electric vehicle sales are projected to reach 30 million, and by 2040, annual sales are projected to reach 73 million.

“Lucent’s battery production division is positioned to take advantage of expected growth in the EV industry by increasing production and making acquisitions necessary to pursue larger accounts and orders,” said Steve Arenal, Chairman of Lucent, Inc. “While this order is the first of its size for Lucent, there are several additional, larger purchase orders currently being negotiated. EV production has barely scratched the surface of market share in the auto industry. Demand is increasing exponentially every year, and Lucent is building the relationships to serve this market and meet that increasing demand.”

Lucent engages in sustainable business practices and supports all 17 of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Further information on Lucent can be found at https://www.lucentlabs.ai.

About Green Reliable Energy Auto Technology Co.

Green Reliable Energy Auto Technology Co., LTD. (GREAT) is dedicated to green energy and related products. “GREAT” is located in Taipei City, Taiwan, and operates worldwide. Green Reliable Energy Auto Technology Co. offers a full range of energy storage products for various applications, from installation to operation and maintenance.

About Lucent Inc.:



Lucent’s mission is to revolutionize the AI data center and cloud computing industry through AI application platforms and harnessing the power of clean energy. With offices in Irvine, CA, and Taipei, Taiwan, Lucent is committed to providing sustainable, reliable & high-performance solutions that empower businesses and public sectors to thrive in a digital world. Through collaboration & partnership with governments, businesses, and communities, and unwavering dedication to environmental responsibility, Lucent strives to create a brighter, cleaner future for all.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer



Certain information set forth in this press release contains “forward-looking information”, including “future-oriented financial information” and “financial outlook”, under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company’s business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company’s projects; (vi) completion of the Company’s projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company’s current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.