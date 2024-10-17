Submit Release
Truxton Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Third quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.57 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, compared to $4.56 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2023.

“Truxton once again produced strong performance in the third quarter despite some significant non-recurring expenses including those related to the conversion of our core system that should engender improved operations in the coming years,” said Truxton Chairman Tom Stumb. “With net interest income up 10% and Wealth Management revenue up 14% from a year ago, we believe we are poised for excellent performance during the rest of the year and into 2025. Truxton thrives because our professional staff is distinctively capable, experienced and dedicated to service.”

Key Highlights

  • Non-interest income was $5.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, which was $12 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2024 and $643 thousand over the third quarter of 2023. Wealth management constituted 95% of non-interest income in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 94% for both the second quarter of 2024 and third quarter of 2023.
  • Non-interest expense in the third quarter of 2024 declined by $147 thousand compared to the prior quarter. One-time expenses in the third quarter related to the bank’s core system conversion totaled approximately $400 thousand.
  • Loans increased 2.5% to $665 million at quarter end compared to $648 million at June 30, 2024, and were up 3.6% compared to $642 million at September 30, 2023.
  • Total deposits increased by 6% from $840 million at June 30, 2024, to $889 million at September 30, 2024, and were 14% higher in comparison to $781 million at September 30, 2023. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology.
  • Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 2.69%, a decline of 6 basis points from the 2.75% experienced in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and an increase of 8 basis points from the 2.61% recorded in the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Cost of funds was 3.48% in the third quarter of 2024, up from 3.32% the second quarter of 2024, and 3.05% over the third quarter of 2023.
  • Allowance for credit losses, excluding that for unfunded commitments, was $6.4 million at quarter end September 30, 2024, compared to $6.2 million at June 30, 2024, and $6.0 million at September 30, 2023. For those three periods, such allowance amounts were 0.96%, 0.96%, and 0.94%, respectively, of gross loans outstanding at period end. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance for unfunded commitments was $409 thousand, $438 thousand, and $460 thousand, respectively.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.46% at September 30, 2024, compared to 10.45% at June 30, 2024, and 10.36% at September 30, 2023. Book value per common share was $33.30, $31.85, and $27.43 at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.
  • During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.29 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend, and repurchased 59,717 shares of its common stock for $3.99 million in the aggregate, or an average price of $66.73 per share.

About Truxton
Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations
Austin Branstetter
615-250-0783
austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.com
 		Media Relations
Swan Burrus
615-250-0773
swan.burrus@truxtontrust.com
   


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
       
  September 30,
2024*		 June 30,
2024*		 September 30,
2023*
ASSETS      
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 5,499   $ 8,494   $ 5,040  
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions   24,678     3,851     7,589  
Federal funds sold   4,816     -     956  
Cash and cash equivalents   34,993     12,345     13,585  
       
Time deposits in other financial institutions   245     490     740  
Securities available for sale   295,905     286,977     259,543  
       
Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program   664,630     648,300     641,697  
Allowance for credit losses   (6,358 )   (6,234 )   (6,031 )
Paycheck Protection Program Loans   27     38     69  
Net loans   658,299     642,104     635,735  
       
Bank owned life insurance   16,602     11,512     10,751  
Restricted equity securities   2,261     1,802     1,940  
Premises and equipment, net   3,328     3,406     129  
Accrued interest receivable   4,954     4,744     4,310  
Deferred tax asset, net   4,649     5,386     7,910  
Other assets   14,017     16,633     13,922  
       
Total assets $ 1,035,253   $ 985,399   $ 948,566  
       
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Deposits      
Non-interest bearing $ 116,149   $ 115,699   $ 116,918  
Interest bearing $ 772,612     724,251   $ 663,950  
Total deposits   888,761     839,950     780,868  
       
Federal funds purchased   -     283     -  
Swap counterparty cash collateral   1,890     5,000     4,820  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   13,250     2,250     4,500  
Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program advances   10,000     20,000     55,000  
Subordinated debt   14,401     14,213     14,291  
Other liabilities   11,405     10,919     9,544  
Total liabilities   939,707     892,615     869,023  
       
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Common stock, $0.10 par value $ 285   $ 290   $ 288  
Additional paid-in capital   28,729     31,381     31,335  
Retained earnings   62,548     63,782     52,780  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (9,434 )   (11,517 )   (18,167 )
Net Income $ 13,418   $ 8,848   $ 13,307  
Total shareholders' equity   95,546     92,784     79,543  
       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,035,253   $ 985,399   $ 948,566  
       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
       


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Year To Date
  September 30,
2024*		   June 30,
2024*		   September 30,
2023*		   September 30,
2024*		   September 30,
2023*
Non-interest income                  
Wealth management services $ 5,267     $ 5,206     $ 4,608   $ 15,380     $ 13,222  
Service charges on deposit accounts   92       90       117     275       398  
Securities gains (losses), net   0       (213 )     0     (213 )     58  
Bank owned life insurance income   90       62       54     209       159  
Other   71       387       98     538       374  
Total non-interest income   5,520       5,532       4,877     16,189       14,212  
                   
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees $ 10,654     $ 10,459     $ 9,715   $ 31,470     $ 27,308  
Taxable securities   3,361       2,933       2,575     8,892       6,796  
Tax-exempt securities   222       207       216     617       666  
Interest bearing deposits   488       408       178     1,127       185  
Federal funds sold   113       60       30     214       59  
Other interest income   27       52       49     106       300  
Total interest income   14,865       14,119       12,763     42,426       35,315  
                   
Interest expense                  
Deposits   7,667       6,939       5,679     21,056       14,833  
Short-term borrowings   260       327       682     1,204       167  
Long-term borrowings   51       13       90     79       1,769  
Subordinated debentures   188       188       195     564       583  
Total interest expense   8,166       7,467       6,646     22,903       17,353  
                   
Net interest income   6,699       6,652       6,117     19,523       17,962  
                   
Provision for credit losses   105       (27 )     6     72       81  
                   
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   6,594       6,679       6,111     19,451       17,881  
                   
Total revenue, net   12,114       12,211       10,988     35,640       32,093  
                   
Non interest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   4,044       3,897       3,819     12,017       11,247  
Occupancy   315       484       313     1,252       913  
Furniture and equipment   115       73       7     192       52  
Data processing   625       439       470     1,482       1,352  
Wealth management processing fees   221       208       188     643       530  
Advertising and public relations   27       48       58     110       139  
Professional services   609       272       263     1,091       297  
FDIC insurance assessments   80       120       85     390       235  
Other   406       1,048       111     1,732       932  
Total non interest expense   6,442       6,589       5,314     18,909       15,698  
                   
Income before income taxes   5,672       5,622       5,674     16,731       16,395  
                   
Income tax expense   1,102       1,107       1,109     3,313       3,089  
                   
Net income $ 4,570     $ 4,515       $ 4,564   $ 13,418     $ 13,307  
                   
Earnings per share:                  
Basic $ 1.58     $ 1.55     $ 1.57   $ 4.61     $ 4.58  
Diluted $ 1.57     $ 1.55     $ 1.57   $ 4.60     $ 4.57  
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.
         


Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
       
  September 30, 2024* June 30, 2024* September 30, 2023*
       
Per Common Share Data      
Net income attributable to common shareholders, per share      
Basic $1.58 $1.55 $1.57
Diluted $1.57 $1.55 $1.57
Book value per common share $33.30 $31.85 $27.43
Tangible book value per common share $33.30 $31.85 $27.43
Basic weighted average common shares 2,819,035 2,830,894 2,829,139
Diluted weighted average common shares 2,823,728 2,838,321 2,836,187
Common shares outstanding at period end 2,869,015 2,912,781 2,900,171
       
       
Selected Balance Sheet Data      
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio 9.23% 9.42% 8.39%
Average Loans $652,624 $655,486 $634,180
Average earning assets (1) $1,006,370 $980,123 $943,585
Average total assets $1,029,802 $998,799 $949,755
Average shareholders' equity $94,225 $90,929 $80,535
       
       
Selected Asset Quality Measures      
Nonaccrual loans $0 $0 $0
90+ days past due still accruing $11 $0 $0
Total nonperforming loans $11 $0 $0
Total nonperforming assets $11 $0 $0
Net charge offs (recoveries) $9 $0 ($1)
Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.96% 0.96% 0.94%
Net charge offs to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
       
       
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)      
Tier 1 leverage 10.46% 10.45% 10.36%
Common equity tier 1 15.17% 14.62% 14.11%
Total risk-based capital 16.11% 15.54% 15.04%
       
Selected Performance Ratios      
Efficiency ratio 52.72% 52.72% 47.87%
Return on average assets (ROA) 1.77% 1.82% 1.91%
Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) 19.29% 19.97% 22.48%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) 19.29% 19.97% 22.48%
Net interest margin 2.69% 2.75% 2.61%
       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.
       


Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
                       
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
                                         
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  September, 30 2024*   June 30, 2024*   September, 30 2023*
                       
  Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields (%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields (%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields (%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense
                       
Earning Assets                      
Loans $652,624   6.41 $10,520   $655,486   6.34 $10,332   $634,179   6.01 $9,602
Loan fees $0   0.08 $134   $0   0.08 $127   $0   0.07 $112
Loans with fees   652,624   6.49 $10,654   $655,486   6.42 $10,459     634,180   6.08 $9,714
Mortgage loans held for sale $0   0.00 $0   $0   0.00 $0   $0   0.00 $0
Federal funds sold $8,367   5.28 $113   $4,476   5.32 $60   $2,293   5.20 $30
Deposits with banks $35,784   5.43 $488   $27,887   5.88 $408   $13,213   5.34 $178
Investment securities - taxable $273,488   4.92 $3,361   $257,470   4.56 $2,933   $255,822   4.03 $2,575
Investment securities - tax-exempt $36,107   3.67 $222   $34,804   3.56 $207   $38,077   3.38 $216
      Total Earning Assets $1,006,370   5.92 $14,838   $980,123   5.81 $14,067   $943,585   5.40 $12,713
Non interest earning assets                      
Allowance for loan losses   (6,224 )         (6,306 )         (5,989 )    
Cash and due from banks $6,529         $6,856         $5,814      
Premises and equipment $3,370         $2,698         $134      
Accrued interest receivable $3,746         $3,975         $3,443      
Other real estate $0         $0         $0      
Other assets $34,150         $32,919         $29,298      
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities   (18,139 )         (21,466 )         (26,530 )    
      Total Assets $1,029,802         $998,799         $949,755      
Interest bearing liabilities                      
Interest bearing demand $333,177   3.60 $3,018   $340,187   3.62 $3,062   $354,018   3.43 $3,062
Savings and money market $195,751   3.60 $1,773   $175,264   3.55 $1,546   $132,842   2.67 $895
Time deposits - retail $13,505   3.40 $115   $14,887   3.4 $126   $17,334   2.67 $117
Time deposits - wholesale $226,673   4.85 $2,761   $201,005   4.41 $2,205   $147,046   4.33 $1,605
Total interest bearing deposits $769,106   3.97 $7,667   $731,343   3.82 $6,939   $651,240   3.46 $5,679
Federal Home Loan Bank advances $5,728   3.50 $51   $3,173   1.64 $13   $9,337   3.79 $91
Subordinated debt $14,656   4.53 $188   $14,471   5.14 $188   $15,030   5.09 $195,399
Other borrowings $24,011   4.22 $259   $30,973   4.18 $327   $60,606   4.40 $877
Total borrowed funds $44,395   4.40 $499   $48,617   4.30 $528   $84,973   4.46 $968
      Total interest bearing liabilities $813,501   3.99 $8,166   $779,960   3.85 $7,467   $736,213   3.57 $6,647
Net interest rate spread   1.93 $6,672     1.96 $6,600     1.83 $6,067
Non-interest bearing deposits $118,216         $124,029         $127,389      
Other liabilities $3,860         $3,881         $5,308      
Shareholder's equity $94,225         $90,929         $80,535      
      Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity $1,029,802         $998,799         $949,445      
Cost of funds   3.48       3.32       3.05  
Net interest margin   2.69       2.75       2.61  
                       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.      
                       
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.


Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
                             
                             
  Nine Months Ended     Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2024*     September 30, 2023*
  Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields (%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields (%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense
                 
Earning Assets                
Loans $654,958   6.35 $31,113     $628,742   5.73 $26,967
Loan fees $0   0.07 $358     $0   0.07 $342
Loans with fees $654,958   6.42 $31,471     $628,742   5.81 $27,309
Mortgage loans held for sale $0   0.00 $0     $0   0.00 $0
Federal funds sold $5,377   5.22 $214     $1,544   5.08 $59
Deposits with banks $27,765   5.42 $1,126     $13,532   4.91 $497
Investment securities - taxable $258,878   4.58 $8,892     $247,046   3.67 $6,796
Investment securities - tax-exempt $34,656   3.54 $617     $38,890   3.41 $666
      Total Earning Assets $981,634   5.8 $42,320     $929,754   5.12 $35,327
Non interest earning assets                
Allowance for loan losses   (6,279 )           (6,075 )    
Cash and due from banks $6,220           $6,148      
Premises and equipment $2,446           $167      
Accrued interest receivable $3,733           $3,169      
Other real estate $0           $0      
Other assets $32,526           $28,760      
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities   (20,560 )           (26,074 )    
      Total Assets $999,720           $935,849      
Interest bearing liabilities                
Interest bearing demand $334,564   3.58 $8,978     $353,974   3.12 $8,263
Savings and Money Market $177,950   3.52 $4,694     $133,262   2.35 $2,341
Time deposits - Retail $14,646   3.41 $374     $17,446   2.33 $304
Time Deposits - Wholesale $200,511   4.67 $7,010     $136,564   3.84 $3,926
Total interest bearing deposits $727,671   3.87 $21,056     $641,247   3.09 $14,833
Federal home Loan Bank advances $4,107   2.53 $79     $15,002   4.1 $467
Subordinated debt $14,579   5.08 $564     $14,969   5.14 $583
Other borrowings $37,299   4.43 $1,204     $43,646   4.44 $2,052
Total borrowed funds $55,985   4.34 $1,847     $73,617   4.51 $2,519
      Total interest bearing liabilities $783,657   3.90 $22,903     $714,864   3.24 $17,353
Net interest rate spread   1.90 $19,417       1.89 $17,975
Non-interest bearing deposits $120,343           $139,068      
Other liabilities $4,178           $4,251      
Shareholder's equity $91,542           $77,561      
      Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity $999,720           $935,744      
Cost of funds   3.38         2.71  
Net interest margin   2.68         2.63  
                 
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.    
                 
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.
 

