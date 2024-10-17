Opsgility and Carahsoft Partner to Make Microsoft Solutions Training Available to the Public Sector

Powerful Microsoft Azure and SaaS Solutions Training Now Available to Public Sector Agencies

FLOWER MOUND, Texas and RESTON, Va., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opsgility, a premier provider of Microsoft solutions training, and Carahsoft Technology Corp . , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Opsgility’s Public Sector distributor making the company’s industry-leading Microsoft solutions training available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.



"We are thrilled to partner with Carahsoft, a renowned leader in delivering Government IT solutions,” said Michael Washam, CEO of Opsgility. “This collaboration is a significant step forward in our mission to empower Government agencies with the skills and tools they need to excel in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. By combining Opsgility's deep expertise in Microsoft solutions with Carahsoft's extensive reach and trusted reputation, we are poised to deliver unparalleled training and support that will drive operational efficiency and transformative innovation within the Public Sector."

Opsgility’s expertise in Microsoft solutions will significantly enhance Carahsoft’s Microsoft cloud training portfolio, providing Government agencies with comprehensive training across Azure, Microsoft 365, Power Platform, Dynamics 365 and cybersecurity. This extensive suite of cloud-based skilling solutions is designed to meet the specific needs of Government users, ensuring they have the necessary skills and knowledge to operate more efficiently and deliver better services to citizens. By leveraging this partnership, Government agencies can accelerate their digital transformation journey, staying at the forefront of technological advancements and improving overall operational efficiency.

“With the addition of Opsgility to our portfolio, we are now able provide Government agencies with the cutting-edge technology and training in cloud, DevOps and emerging technologies,” said Jenna Hafey, Director of Microsoft Sales at Carahsoft. “We look forward to collaborating with our reseller partners to continue to work towards our shared goal of providing the Public Sector with the tools and knowledge they need to drive innovation, improve efficiency and deliver better services to the public.”

Opsgility’s software, hardware and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Opsgility team at Carahsoft at (571) 662-3100 or Opsgility@carahsoft.com; or https://www.carahsoft.com/opsgility to learn more.

About Opsgility

Opsgility specializes in training to maximize Microsoft Cloud solutions including: Azure, OpenAl, Copilot, Power Platform, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Windows, Security and more. We deliver tailored learning experiences and strategic guidance to organizations navigating digital transformation with Microsoft Azure. Our services include in-person or virtual instructor-led courses, hands-on labs, hackathons, cloud bootcamps, custom content development, and custom learning paths designed to upskill teams and optimize cloud adoption.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, CMMC, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

