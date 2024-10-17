Verusen Launches AI-Driven Asset Criticality for Industrials and Manufacturers; Benefits Include Reduced Downtime and De-Risking of Businesses

Verusen AI for Spare Parts Criticality delivers a market-first solution to apply criticality to every material under an asset, enabling operations to make real-time risk-based decisions

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verusen , the industry leader driving AI-driven MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) materials and inventory optimization, today launched its AI for Spare Parts Criticality evaluation & optimization solution that understands item criticality and operational risk to drive improved stocking strategies for global enterprises and manufacturers. Set into action, Verusen AI for Spare Parts Criticality delivers improved operational continuity, uptime and performance.



Spare parts for the world’s largest industrial manufacturers, including oil & gas and mining, comprise a multi-billion dollar opportunity optimization. Verusen processes material data, identifies operational risk for each item and analyzes and prioritizes the most critical spare parts for continuous operations and production uptime to reduce operational risk. Specifically, AI for Spare Parts Criticality measures demand and supply-side factors, including where/when/how assets are used, assessing work orders, Bills Of Materials (BOMs) and other market factors, including price and availability of single vs. multi-source assets.

Addressing on-hand and fast-moving inventory optimization for a single industrial company can deliver bottom-line cost reductions ranging from $50M to $190M in savings. Additionally, organization-wide inventory spending can be reduced by as much as 45%. Lastly, organizations can attain measurable, bottom-line financial results within 6 months. Verusen AI for Spare Parts Criticality delivers strategic insights to fuel procurement optimization and deliver transformative results.

As part of its Future Strategies for MRO Optimization survey of industry professionals, Verusen found that 46% of organizations lack asset criticality in their materials planning process. The risk of plant or operational downtime is ever-present for organizations that have ignored asset criticality. Downtime for plants and operations severely impacts profits, especially for asset-intensive industries. Lost productivity is especially acute when strategic spare parts are not ready for replacement.

Verusen AI for Spare Parts Criticality helps organizations adopt a scalable and sustainable risk-based inventory approach that:

Ensures inventory materials are assigned an optimal criticality to reflect their true priority to operations.

Maintains updated criticalities with an “always-on” solution

Aligns procurement and operations teams on material needs

Pivots discussion from stocking levels to service levels

Ensures consistent understanding and prioritization of spare parts across the organization.



“I feel that Verusen is taking material criticality to the next level,” said John Luke , retired Supervisor, Global Inventory Management Center of Excellence ExxonMobil. “Not only are organizations able to assess criticality based on linkages to equipment and work orders from a Maintenance Operations perspective, they can now make service level shifts based on Supply Chain Operations drivers such as lead time and multiple vendors. This finally brings about more meaningful collaboration between these organizations and reduces the ongoing conflict on how to best execute material stocking strategies.”



Verusen’s AI for Spare Parts Criticality establishes guidelines for organizations that hold operations accountable concerning the trade-offs of stocking up or stocking down. It helps operations make better decisions about what needs to be stocked and sheds light on what is already in stock, avoiding redundancy and waste.

“Now is the time to invest in asset and inventory management, specifically criticality. Industrials and manufacturers, having survived pandemic-era supply chain challenges, are still struggling with decade-old data concerning their materials management and ERP system,” said Scott Matthews , CEO of Verusen. “Messy data and inattention to criticality can lead to disastrous results. We are excited to bring Verusen AI for Spare Parts Criticality. This disruptive offering enables organizations to move from making emotional decisions about MRO inventory towards a data-driven, risk-based approach. This ensures operational continuity and performance.”

To sign up for a demo of Verusen’s AI for Spare Parts Criticality, please click here .



About Verusen

Verusen is a leading AI-powered MRO inventory optimization & collaboration SaaS provider focused on helping global, asset-intensive manufacturers streamline their supply and materials management strategy. Verusen uses advanced data science and artificial intelligence capabilities to harmonize disparate MRO data across multiple enterprise systems to provide complex supply chains with true visibility for supply and inventory planning and procurement intelligence. This helps organizations reduce risk, optimize working capital, and ensure production uptime to meet customer needs. The result is a foundation organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support supply chain maturity initiatives. Headquartered in Atlanta, Verusen has been named to the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies list and one of Georgia’s Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on X/Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn .

Verusen Launches AI-Driven Asset Criticality for Industrials and Manufacturers

