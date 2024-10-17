CNH enhances workplace safety with ergonomic technology

Visit CNH.com for the full story and gallery

Basildon, October 17, 2024

Innovation at CNH goes beyond the products from our iconic brands. We continue to invest in cutting-edge solutions across our company that improve the quality of how we work and what we make. These include technologies that enhance workplace safety, efficiency, and productivity at all our global sites.

We continue to prioritize operator safety. One of the ways we are doing so is by running trials across manufacturing sites to assess operator wellbeing. We have successfully trialed ergonomic analysis technology, which helps reduce the risk of skeletal and muscular injuries. This technology uses AI to assess the ranges of an individual’s movement, and then identifies how our processes can be improved. All movement data collected is fully anonymized and linked exclusively to the workstation for safety-related project use.

At our Case IH and New Holland plant in Curitiba, Brazil, a partnership with the ergonomic assessment technology company Kinebot, resulted in reduced ergonomic analysis time and better employee wellbeing.

A similar trial at our Case IH and New Holland plant in Saskatoon, Canada, resulted in zero incidents following the use of wearable devices that track and monitor the range of spine and shoulder movements of employees to ensure they are working in the most ergonomic way. This has resulted in the adoption of this technology across other CNH sites, and continues to be deployed.

Read the full story and see the tech in action at bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com

For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian Alex Ellis North America United Kingdom Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)758 106 1696

mediarelations@cnh.com

Attachments

CNH Curitiba_Innovation In the office, the ergonomics team receives the automatic analysis generated by the tool and works on the action plan and corrections for the workstations with greater speed and accuracy. Ergonomic_assessment_CNH CURITIBA The ergonomics team uses Kinebot, a technology that facilitates the assessment of workplace conditions. Ergonomic_safety_CNH CURITIBA Ergonomist Moreli Roika, and Vanessa Martins, occupational physiotherapist, capture images of the workstations at the Curitiba plant. Ergonomics_data_CNH CURITIBA After downloading the images, the software uses artificial intelligence to capture workers' movements through avatars.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.