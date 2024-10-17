- Docket Number:
FDA-2020-D-2303
Oncology Center of Excellence
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
This guidance provides recommendations to sponsors for collection of a core set of patient-reported clinical outcomes in cancer clinical trials and related considerations for instrument selection and trial design. Although this guidance focuses on patient-reported outcome (PRO) measures, some of these recommendations may be relevant to other clinical outcome assessments (i.e., clinician-reported outcome, observer-reported outcome, performance outcome) in cancer clinical trials.
docket number: FDA-2020-D-2303.