Food Safety Testing Market From 2024-2032 On the Rise: Expected to Reach US$ 40.91 With Strong 7.3% CAGR

Food Safety Testing Market

Growing cases of food-borne illnesses are driving the market demand.

Ascertaining the standard and security of the food is vital, rendering food safety testing significant.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our food safety testing market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐞. 𝐈𝐧 2023, 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐒𝐃 23.21 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧. 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 7.3%, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 40.91 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Food safety testing laboratories and food firms continuously carry out food safety tests to ascertain the product made by them is edible utilizing microbiological analysis. But relying on the ingredients of the recipe, the laboratories suggest appropriate testing for microbes. The laboratories do not test for pathogens or food that has been deliberately polluted. Food production firms execute food safety testing to prohibit food poisoning upsurge.

Currently, the surge in the attentiveness of consumers to food safety and quality problems and the potential of speedily allocating these problems through social media merged with augmenting regulatory resourcefulness such as the Food Safety Testing Modernization Act (FSMA) has enhanced the significance of testing. The majority of food-making firms have occupied themselves in reconsidering the alternatives to carry out food safety tests as productively as feasible. One of the supreme alternatives includes the establishment of an in-house laboratory, pushing the food safety testing market demand.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:Growing Awareness about Food Contamination: The market is witnessing growth due to the growing public recognition of food pollutants and food-borne diseases together with the progression in testing methodologies boosting the demand for food safety testing market growth.Rise in Food-Borne Illnesses: Food-borne diseases essentially result from the intake of polluted, blemished, and declining food items serving as breeding platforms for several microorganisms such as fungi, bacteria, parasites, and viruses. The surge in cases is propelling a notable escalation in demand for food testing kits, machinery, and systems, thus pushing the market.

Long Lasting Disabilities: Listeria contamination may cause miscarriage in pregnant women or termination of newborns, while chemical contamination can create critical poisoning or outcome in extended diseases such as cancer. Foodborne illnesses have a probability of enduring impairment and death.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:
• AsureQuality Limited
• Bureau Veritas
• Eurofins Scientific SE
• Intertek Group PLC
• Merieux Nutrisciences
• NSF International
• SGS S.A.
• TUV SUD
• UL LLC

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
• The food safety testing market segmentation is based on test, application, and region.
• By test analysis, the microbiological testing segment held the largest market share. This is due to it playing an important part in recognizing microorganisms in food utilizing biological, chemical, molecular or biochemical approaches offering accurate perspective into their composition.• By application analysis, the meat, poultry, and seafood product segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to the growing aggregate of persons eating processed poultry in several settings, including homes, restaurants, fast food joints, and other locations.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the food safety testing market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of engaging futuristic manufacturing and marketing policies.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The region's execution of strict directives regarding food safety. Governments have set in motion several directives earmarking selectors, consumers, and producers.

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:
What is the CAGR estimated to be calculated for the food safety testing market?
The market exhibited a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

What are the key segments covered in the food safety testing market?
The market report covering key segments are test, application, and region.

What are the key driving factors in the market?
The key driving factors in the market are the increasing occurrences of foodborne illnesses.

What will be the market value estimated by the end of 2032?
The market size worth USD 40.91 Billion By 2032. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

