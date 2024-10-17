TWO SCALI RASMUSSEN ATTORNEYS NAMED TOP LABOR & EMPLOYMENT LAWYERS

Jasmin B. Bhandari Christian Scali

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scali Rasmussen announced today that Principal Jasmin Bhandari and Managing Shareholder Christian Scali have been recognized in Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Leaders of Influence: Labor & Employment Attorneys 2024” special supplement. The attorneys selected for inclusion were chosen based on their demonstrated impact on the legal profession and on the Los Angeles community.“The leading employment attorneys and experts in the region have their finger on the ever-changing pulse of labor legislation, what changes have come to the labor law landscape in recent times, the new rules of hiring and firing, and the various trends that they have been tirelessly monitoring and managing for their clients,” states the publication. “In this special section we have gathered some of the very best labor and employment attorneys in the region. These are the lawyers you want in your corner in court.”Bhandari is an expert in all aspects of California employment law. She serves as outside employment counsel to auto dealer groups and aids clients to stay in compliance with ever-changing state and federal laws, including termination and onboarding issues. She also litigates and arbitrates a broad range of disputes, including discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, wage and hour, and trade secret matters.Bhandari routinely defends companies in wage and hour class actions against meal and rest break, overtime, and timely payment of wage claims, including extensive experience with PAGA cases in both litigation and arbitration. She has a deep, practical understanding of the operational realities of industry clients due to her significant experience working closely with management to assess risks and identify solutions to proposed business strategies.Bhandari was recently recognized in the 2024 Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation guide and in 2023 selected as a nominee by the Los Angeles Times for its “Inspirational Women Awards.”Scali has a diverse practice that includes defending California employers in employment-related actions. “His clients are in a variety of industries, including restaurant and hospitality, property management, entertainment, clothing manufacturing and ecommerce, with the majority of clients in the retail automotive industry,” states the publication.According to Los Angeles Business Journal, “Scali is especially known throughout California for his work on behalf of the retail automotive industry in a series of lawsuits brought against it under California’s Unfair Competition Law resulting, among other things, in the disbarment of consumer advocates, Trevor Law Group, and for his work on the Defense Steering Committee in the massive automobile consumer leasing lawsuit against the entire California retail automotive leasing industry.”Among Scali’s recent accolades, he was recognized by Daily Journal as a top labor and employment attorney in California for 2024 and named by Lawdragon as one of 2024’s 500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers.

