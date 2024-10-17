Organ Preservation Solution Market Size to Hit $ 512.62 Mn, Globally, by 2031 Growing at 8.2% CAGR | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Organ Preservation Solution Market Share was valued at US$ 274.41 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 512.62 Mn by 2031; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2031.

US & Canada, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global organ preservation solution market is observing significant growth owing to the rising need for organ transplantation and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the organ preservation solution market comprises a vast array of products and services that are expected to register strength in the coming years.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: The organ preservation solution market majorly consists of key players such as Waters Medical Systems LLC; XVIVO Perfusion; TransMedics; OrganOx Limited; Paragonix Technologies, Inc; Dr. Franz Koehler Chemie GmbH; Accord Healthcare; 21ST CENTURY MEDICINE; Shanghai Genext Pharmaceutical Technology; Bridge to Life Ltd; Perfusion Solutions, Inc.; and Lifeline Scientific.

Trending Topics: Organ transplant, ischemic/hypoxic injury during cold storage, preservation time, organ preservation solutions, and organ and tissue 15 (SCOT-15) solutions, among others.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The organ preservation solution market is expected to reach US$ 512.62 million by 2031 from US$ 274.41 million in 2023; it is expected to record a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Organ transplantation is a surgical procedure used when a patient's organ no longer functions properly. Organ transplantation is mostly performed for the heart, liver, and kidney. Further, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases necessitates organ transplantation for the lungs, pancreas, cornea, and vascular tissues. Organ transplantation is regarded as one of the most significant advancements in modern medicine.

2 . Rising Need For Organ Transplantation: Several chronic diseases are known to damage the functioning of the heart, lungs, liver, kidney, and other organs. A poor diet contributes to the development of renal and hepatic illnesses, which can also lead to organ failure. According to the US Department of Health & Human Services, more than 1 in 7 (i.e., ~15% or ~37 million adults) are expected to have a chronic kidney disease in the US. Further, excessive alcohol consumption leads to liver cirrhosis, resulting in the need for a liver transplant. The Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients (SRTR) reports that irrespective of the success of medical treatments for heart failure, the number of candidates eligible for new heart transplants continues to rise. The COVID-19 pandemic had some impact on new listings. After a plateau from 2018 through 2020 and a slight decrease in 2020 (from 4,087 in 2019 to 4,000 in 2020), the number of new heart failure cases increased to 4,373 in 2021. Transplantation surgeries are becoming more common worldwide. In 2023, the United Network for Organ Sharing reported a record of more than 46,000 organ transplants in the US, marking an increase of over 8.7% from 2022. Additionally, the country crossed the mark of 27,000 kidney transplants for the first time in its history. The Council of Europe reported that an average of 39,000 patients received an organ transplant, while 48,000 new patients (nearly 5 patients per hour) were added to waiting lists across its member states in 2022. Patients who are on the organ waiting list typically suffer from end-stage organ disease, which significantly affects their quality of life and may indicate that they are nearing the end of their life. The rising number of individuals with end-stage organ failure triggers the need for timely organ transplantation. Due to advancements in transplantation techniques, more such people are now eligible for organ transplants. Organ preservation solutions are used to maintain the viability and function of organs for a certain period, allowing for their transport and subsequent transplantation into a recipient. The success of organ transplantation is primarily determined by organ preservation, surgery, immunotherapy, and post-operative care. Thus, a rising demand for organ transplantation drives the organ preservation solution market

3. Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Chronic diseases, which may be congenital or acquired, can lead to gradual damage to organs over time. A chronic disease typically does not resolve on its own, but there may be ways to slow down the damage caused by the condition. It may take decades for this damage to build up to the point where it noticeably affects patients' organ function or requires medical intervention. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a common and potentially fatal condition that affects approximately 1 in every 10 people worldwide. A study published by the National Kidney Foundation in 2020 predicted that ~35.0% of the diabetic population over the age of 20 would develop chronic kidney disease over time. As per the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), ~88,901 patients were on the kidney waiting list as of 2022. Each day, nearly 21 individuals die while waiting for organ transplantation, whereas over 120,000 men, women, and children seek life-saving organ transplantation procedures. Chronic liver diseases such as fatty liver disease and hepatitis C are the common causes of chronic liver failure. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that more than 50 million people are suffering from chronic hepatitis C virus infection worldwide, with approximately 1.0 million new infections occurring each year. In 2022, ~242,000 people died from hepatitis C, mainly due to cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma.

According to the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), there are over 17,000 patients on the liver waiting list in the US, but 5,000 liver transplantation procedures are performed per year based on organ availability. Chronic heart diseases, including coronary artery disease and congenital heart disease, can lead to progressive heart failure. According to the Global Heart & Circulatory Diseases Factsheet by the British Heart Foundation, congenital heart disease is a rapidly emerging problem in child health worldwide. It is diagnosed in approximately 1 in 110 births globally, and the diagnoses later in the lives of babies may reach as high as 1.2 million per year, averaging 3,300 per day (or a diagnosis every 26 seconds). According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, the number of heart transplants in the US has continued to increase. Pediatric heart transplants increased by 31.7% to reach 494, and adult heart transplants surged by 85.8% to reach 3,668 from 2011 to 2022. Thus, the demand for organ preservation solutions increases with a surge in the need for the availability of chronic disease-related organ transplantation procedures.

4.Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.







Market Segmentation

Based on type, the organ preservation solution market is segmented into University of Wisconsin solution (UW), Custodiol HTKs, perfadex, hyperthermosol, and others. The University of Wisconsin solution (UW) segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By application, the organ preservation solution market is categorized into static cold storage, hypothermic machine perfusion, normothermic machine perfusion, and others. In 2023, the static cold storage segment held the largest share of the market.

In terms of organ type, the organ preservation solution market is segmented into kidneys, liver, lungs, heart, and others. The kidneys segment dominated the market in 2023.

In terms of end user, the organ preservation solution market is categorized into organ transplantation centers, hospitals, and specialty clinics. The organ transplantation centers segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

The organ preservation solution market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.





Conclusion

The machine perfusion technique involves continuously providing artificial perfusion to the blood vessels of a grafted organ. This helps actively control the temperature, partial oxygen pressure, chemical composition, and mechanical stress of the internal environment of the organ. Machine perfusion is an advanced technology involving organ perfusion with a controlled perfusion flow. This method helps maintain the organ's microvasculature, provides oxygen and nutrients to support tissue metabolism, and removes toxic metabolic waste. Ex-vivo machine perfusion devices have been studied for their function in various temperature conditions; for example, normothermic machine perfusion (NMP) at 35–38°C, subnormothermic machine perfusion (SNMP) at 20–34°C, controlled oxygenated rewarming (COR) at 8–20°C, and hypothermic machine perfusion (HMP) at 0–8°C.

The success of organ preservation using dynamic machine perfusion, which operates with blood-based perfusates at close-to-physiological temperatures, has encouraged more in-depth studies on organ preservation and repair/reconditioning. Prolonged machine perfusion outside the body allows organ repair and reprogramming, necessitating the further exploration of new strategies to enhance the quality of donor grafts before transplantation. This technology has shown clinical efficacy in kidney, liver, and lung transplantation. In liver transplantation, machine perfusion reduces ischemia-reperfusion injury (I/R injury), protects the endothelium, prevents biliary complications, and assesses graft viability before transplantation. The time of machine perfusion outside the body can be extended by optimizing current perfusates by adding essential components such as amino acids to meet metabolic needs. Therefore, the shift toward the machine perfusion technique is expected to emerge as a new trend in the organ preservation solution market in the near future.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including component providers, system technology integrators, system manufacturers, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





