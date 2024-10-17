Bombardier Showcases Industry Leadership at NBAA-BACE 2024, Celebrates NBAA’s Meritorious Service to Aviation Award to Laurent Beaudoin and Pierre Beaudoin

Bombardier’s long-standing innovation, safety, sustainability and excellence leadership will be showcased at NBAA-BACE 2024, to be held October 22-24 in Las Vegas, NV

Laurent Beaudoin, Chairman Emeritus, Bombardier, and Pierre Beaudoin, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Bombardier, will be honoured with NBAA’s Meritorious Service to Aviation Award as part the airshow’s opening keynote on October 22

Bombardier’s acclaimed Global 7500, Global 6500 and Challenger 3500 aircraft will be on display, along with a Challenger 300 Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) aircraft

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier will proudly take part in the 2024 edition of NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas, NV, on Oct. 22-24. With a diversified presence at the show highlighting its long-standing leadership in innovation, safety, sustainability and setting the highest standard in business aviation, Bombardier will demonstrate its commitment to continuously push the industry forward.

As part of the opening keynote of the 2024 edition of NBAA-BACE, Laurent Beaudoin, Chairman Emeritus of Bombardier, and Pierre Beaudoin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bombardier, will receive the coveted “Meritorious Service to Aviation Award” on October 22. The award recognizes their visionary leadership, undisputed legacy and significant contribution to the advancement of the business aviation industry. The event, attended by industry and media representatives from around the world, will kick off the annual business aviation convention.

“The entire Bombardier team is tremendously proud to celebrate the immense contribution of Laurent Beaudoin and Pierre Beaudoin, and to share this special moment with our industry peers and collaborators,” said Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier. “Thanks to Laurent Beaudoin and Pierre Beaudoin’s vision, Bombardier remains a company built on family values, where cultivating authentic relationships, fostering true connections and offering tailored services are what we are renowned for. Bombardier continues to elevate the world of aviation by redefining excellence, and we are pleased to showcase our industry-leading aircraft and tremendous accomplishments at NBAA-BACE.”

Bombardier’s Services team will be on-site at the Las Vegas Convention Centre to present its comprehensive services offering and industry-leading support infrastructure. Bombardier will showcase an impressive lineup of its industry-leading business jets with the Global 7500, Global 6500 and Challenger 3500 aircraft on display at this large-scale event. The company will also present a Certified Pre-Owned Challenger 300 aircraft, introducing visitors to its extensive and tailored offering in the pre-owned aircraft sector. For customers or media interested in exploring the aircraft on display, visits are available by appointment.

Media representatives are also invited to attend Bombardier’s press conference to get first access to the company’s latest news, as well as product and program updates. The event will take place at NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas, on Monday, October 21, at 9:20 AM.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

Media Contacts

General media contact webform

Christina Lemyre McCraw

+1-514-497-4928

christina.lemyremccraw@aero.bombardier.com

Bombardier, Challenger, Challenger 300, Challenger 3500, Global, Global 6500 and Global 7500 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.