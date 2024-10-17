Noom Introduces Innovative In-App Body Scan Technology to Monitor Muscle-Mass Retention During GLP-1 Treatment

Technology enhances Noom GLP-1 Companion with Muscle Defense™, helping users measure and track progress with a smartphone camera and avoid conditions like sarcopenic obesity





NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom , the leading digital healthcare company committed to chronic disease prevention and empowering people to live better longer, today announced that it is expanding its in-app capabilities to include a revolutionary body scan feature. In partnership with Prism Labs , a cutting-edge AI and machine learning company, the body scan technology will provide Noom users with a new level of personalized health insights and knowledge designed to drive peak health outcomes.

Members can now complete a body scan by simply recording a 10-second video of themselves using the Noom app. The AI technology will analyze the footage to determine precise body composition measurements of the user’s body and provide a personalized 3D body avatar. The machine-learning powered software platform calculates the user’s body composition, offering important health metrics such as body fat percentage, fat mass (lbs), waist-to-hip ratio and lean mass (lbs). These measurements are used to develop actionable health insights including a comprehensive personalized health report and visualization.

“GLP-1s are highly effective in driving weight loss, however, much of the weight lost is actually muscle mass,” explains Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Noom. “Our partnership with Prism Labs makes accurate body mapping available to everyone. Our Muscle Defense™ fitness program emphasizes resistance training and our thousands of high-protein recipes encourage healthy eating, but we needed a simple and accurate way to monitor muscle-mass retention. Now we have it. Now everyone on Noom can gain the body intelligence to live better longer.”

Body composition plays a crucial role in overall health and longevity, as it provides a deeper understanding of an individual's physical health beyond just weight or BMI. An imbalance of high-fat mass and low lean mass is linked to an increased risk of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease and metabolic disorders. A healthier body composition promotes better heart health, boosts metabolism, and improves physical resilience, making it a key factor in achieving long-term wellness and reducing the risk of chronic illness.

During periods of significant weight loss, such as with the use of GLP-1 agonists, 30 to 40% of the weight lost may come from lean mass. This muscle loss can be more pronounced in individuals with prolonged unbalanced diets - particularly low protein intake - and in individuals undergoing frequent weight cycling. Loss of skeletal muscle with weight loss may predispose individuals to a greater chance of weight regain, which can lead to sarcopenic obesity, a condition defined as the combination of excess fat and reduced muscle mass/function. Sarcopenic obesity is a strong and independent risk factor for frailty, comorbidities, and mortality.

The new feature, which seamlessly integrates within the Noom app, is the latest step in Noom’s mission to provide users with a highly customized experience and an all-in-one tool for tracking and achieving their complete health and wellness goals. The company has been laser-focused on bringing cutting-edge tools and insights to its users this year, and recently introduced a suite of AI-enabled products to enhance Noom’s on-demand healthcare and interactive coaching capabilities.

“Noom is an ideal partner because of their focus on using the best technology to empower everyone, everywhere to live better longer,” said Steve Raymond, Chief Executive Officer of Prism Labs. “We built our platform to provide anyone with a smart phone with precise, accurate body composition information and health insights that were previously only available using expensive hardware. We’re thrilled to help Noom personalize their programming and empower and motivate their users to take control of their health, while making our technology accessible to many millions of people.”

Prism Labs is unique in offering mobile phone body-mapping technology that has been third-party validated. In collaboration with Dr. Grant Tinsley, a renowned expert in body composition from Texas Tech University, Prism Labs ensures that its methods and results meet the highest standards of accuracy. Their latest findings demonstrate that body scans are highly consistent , with an error rate of ± 0.20% for body fat percentage and ± 0.45% for body circumferences in repeated measurements under the same conditions.

The new in-app body scan and health report feature will be rolling out to all Noom Healthy Weight and Noom Med subscribers over the next few weeks.

About Noom:

Noom is a digital healthcare company empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer, through an unwavering commitment to innovation and whole-person health. Noom connects people to content, coaching, community, and clinicians to promote positive behavior and healthy habits, in an effort to promote healthspan and better living. Noom also works with leading health plans and employers offering Noom Med Center Of Excellence, Noom GLP-1 Companion, Noom Healthy Weight, and Noom Diabetes Prevention to millions of covered lives. The company has been awarded multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health and was the first mobile application to be recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a certified diabetes prevention program. With offices in New York City and Princeton, NJ, Noom has been named one of Inc.'s Best Places to Work, Quartz's Best Workplaces for Remote Workers, and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology. For more information, please visit noom.com , subscribe to our blog , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Prism Labs:

Prism Labs, Inc. is a pioneering technology company based in Los Angeles focused on developing AI-driven wellness solutions for mobile applications. Prism Labs’ body mapping technology is the only mobile body composition tool that has published independently validated accuracy and precision results. They use novel AI methodologies to translate body measurements into personalized health assessments and predict changes due to improved diet and exercise. Through innovative products and partnerships, Prism Labs aims to empower individuals to live healthier and more fulfilling lives. www.prismlabs.tech

