HawkSearch Unveils Enhanced Rapid UI Framework with GenAI-Powered Smart Response

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of AI-driven marketing technology, announced a major update to HawkSearch’s Rapid UI Framework, a powerful component-based framework that accelerates the integration of Smart Response into their search interfaces. The new version includes a new component for HawkSearch’s Smart Response, a new GenAI capability to complement Smart Search’s features as announced earlier in the year.



Smart Response, now powered by Generative AI (GenAI), delivers a transformative experience for eCommerce users. It goes beyond traditional search results by enabling interactive conversations, summarizing extensive product information, and comparing items directly within the search interface. With the ability to customize "Agents" to align with brand tone, merchandisers can now fine-tune responses to suit specific customer needs. The updated version has comprehensive documentation and implementation examples available via the HawkSearch Developer Portal.

A customer searching for a laptop on an eCommerce site can now engage with Smart Response to refine their options. By asking follow-up questions or requesting product comparisons, Smart Response provides a concise side-by-side analysis of laptops, highlighting key features like battery life and processor speed, helping the customer make a more informed decision without leaving the search interface.

“The Rapid UI Framework is revolutionizing search technology,” said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “Our customers can quickly develop personalized, engaging search experiences, allowing them to drive conversions and enhance user satisfaction with minimal effort.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Colvin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.