October 17, 2024 Bong Go stresses that no illegal orders given by FPRRD during war on drugs; cites public support for strong stance against criminality Emphasizing consistent public clamor in upholding public order in Philippine society, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go defended the Duterte administration's firm stance against drugs and criminality, asserting that no illegal orders were given, and no reward system existed for police operations. Speaking in a radio interview on October 15, Go addressed allegations of sanctioned killings and reward systems related to the fight against illegal drugs, dismissing them as baseless and grounded in hearsay. "Kawawa naman po 'yung ibang tao na nadadamay dahil sa mga hearsay at baseless accusation. Kawawa naman 'yung tao na... meron po siyang dino-drawing-drawing doon na wala naman pong kinalaman dahil wala nga pong reward system," Go said. Reflecting on the past, Go pointed out how Duterte's war on drugs brought significant benefits to ordinary citizens with its strong stance against crimes. He however clarified that Duterte's orders were all within the bounds of the law. "Noong panahon ni dating Pangulong Duterte, ang durugista po ang takot. At ayaw nating mangyari na ang durugista ang maghasik ng lagim," he said. He recalled the fears of drug pushers and users under Duterte's term, noting that their days of terrorizing communities were being put to an end. "Hayaan na po natin na taumbayan ang humusga kung mas nakakalakad ba ang mga anak natin na hindi nasasaktan, hindi nababastos ng mga drug addict noong panahon po ni dating Pangulong Duterte," Go continued. He added, "Kapag bumalik ang iligal na droga, babalik po ang kriminalidad. Ang taumbayan na po ang humusga kung nakinabang ba ang Pilipino sa ginawa niyang strong stance against illegal drugs noong panahon niya bilang pangulo." Go further emphasized how Duterte's relentless campaign against illegal drugs gave Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) peace of mind, knowing that their loved ones back home could walk the streets more safely. The senator stressed that the eradication of illegal drugs is crucial in improving the quality of life for everyday citizens. He also pointed out that this was one of the main reasons why Duterte maintained high public approval ratings throughout his presidency. "Nagkaroon po siya ng mataas na approval rating noong nag-umpisa ang kanyang administrasyon hanggang natapos... dahil sa kanyang strong stance or strong position against illegal drugs," Go explained, underlining the public's trust in Duterte's firm leadership. Statistics from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) show that crime rates in the Philippines dropped by a staggering 73.76% during the first five years of Duterte's term. According to PUBLiCUS Asia Inc.'s Pahayag 2022 first-quarter survey, Duterte held a 67.2% approval rating and a 61.2% trust rating, showing an upward trend from the previous year. An SWS survey conducted in June 2022 found that 88% of Filipinos expressed satisfaction with his leadership, an uncommon feat for a president at the end of their term. Go reiterated his willingness to support any investigation into Duterte's war on drugs, should it be necessary to show the people the truth behind the drug war and the benefits resulting from it. "Kung kakailanganin po para magkaroon tayo ng parallel investigation dito sa Senado, I am very much willing na mag-file din po ng resolution para magkaroon po ng investigation din po sa Senado," he said. Go expressed concern at how Duterte is now being unfairly blamed for the drug war, despite its overwhelming public support during his administration. "Tuwing binabanggit ni dating Pangulong Duterte ang war on drugs, nagpapalakpakan po ang lahat. Standing ovation po ang Kongreso at ang Senado," Go said, underscoring how even lawmakers recognized the importance and positive impact of the campaign. "Bakit ngayon sinisisi siya? Bakit ngayon, mag-isa na lang siya? Hindi ba kayo nakinabang? ...Itinaya po niya ang kanyang buhay dito, tapos ngayon mag-isa nalang siya, puro sisi pa ang inabot," he lamented, pointing out the irony of how Duterte's sacrifices are now being forgotten. Despite the criticisms, Go remains resolute in his belief that the war on drugs helped bring much-needed peace and order to the Philippines. He assured the public that he continues to stand by Duterte and his legacy. Meanwhile, Go addressed law enforcement officials, reminding them of their responsibility to uphold the law and combat illegal drugs with integrity. "Gawin niyo po ang trabaho ninyo, mandato po ng pulis na labanan ang kriminalidad at iligal na droga, gawin niyo po ang trabaho ninyo. Kaya nga po kami full support ako sa inyo, sinusuportahan namin kayo sa inyong trabaho, pero sa inyong operations, hindi po kami nakikialam diyan," Go said. Regarding the ongoing investigation, Go stressed the importance of adhering to the truth. "Katotohanan lamang po. The truth, hindi tayo magkakamali (riyan). Umikot lang tayo sa katotohanan. At karapatan po ng taumbayan, malaman po ang katotohanan," he stressed. When asked if he is willing to appear before the House of Representatives' Quad-committee hearing, Go replied, "ako naman, sinabi ko ito kahapon, willing naman po tayo magsalita doon. Dahil sabi ko, gusto natin malaman 'yung katotohanan lamang at gusto ko rin pong maklaro 'yung mga alegasyon." "Ako po, wala po akong problema... Karapatan po nila na mag-imbestiga bilang mga Kongresista. At tayo naman po, karapatan din natin na sumagot. At karapatan din ng taumbayan na malaman 'yung katotohanan," Go stated. Emphasizing the purpose of the investigation in aid of legislation, he said, "Ano bang pwedeng batas na pwede natin i-craft dito, gawin natin dito. 'Yan naman po ang layunin ng imbestigasyon, hindi para manira. So 'yun naman po ang importante. Kaya dapat po lumabas po 'yung katotohanan naman." Concluding the interview, Go reiterated his call to focus on the truth and to avoid unfounded accusations that could harm innocent individuals. "Huwag po sanang lumihis kahit saan na lang po, kahit sino na lang po pinagtuturo. So importante rito 'yung katotohanan. 'Yun naman po ang akin dito. Malaman po ng Pilipino 'yung katotohanan," he emphasized.

