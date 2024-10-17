Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,182 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on court not granting Quiboloy's request for house or hospital arrest

PHILIPPINES, October 17 - Press Release
October 17, 2024

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on court not granting Quiboloy's request for house or hospital arrest

Pinapakita lang ng ating mga korte na walang special treatment pagdating sa kaso ni Quiboloy. Hindi dapat paunlakan ang isang akusado sa mga krimeng human trafficking, rape, child abuse, at marami pang iba.

Inaasahan ko na hindi rin papayagan ng korte ang hiling nilang huwag dumalo sa Senate hearing next week.

Senado ang unang naghain ng arrest order laban sa kanya para magpakita sa aming imbestigasyon. Ngayon at nasa kamay na siya ng awtoridad, walang rason na hindi siya sumipot.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on court not granting Quiboloy's request for house or hospital arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more