PHILIPPINES, October 17 - Press Release

October 17, 2024 Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on court not granting Quiboloy's request for house or hospital arrest Pinapakita lang ng ating mga korte na walang special treatment pagdating sa kaso ni Quiboloy. Hindi dapat paunlakan ang isang akusado sa mga krimeng human trafficking, rape, child abuse, at marami pang iba. Inaasahan ko na hindi rin papayagan ng korte ang hiling nilang huwag dumalo sa Senate hearing next week. Senado ang unang naghain ng arrest order laban sa kanya para magpakita sa aming imbestigasyon. Ngayon at nasa kamay na siya ng awtoridad, walang rason na hindi siya sumipot.

