Claire Chandler of Talent Boost to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LONG BRANCH, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claire Chandler is the founder of Talent Boost (2013) and a leadership coach and strategist with a long history of expertise in human resources functions. She has also been called, tongue in cheek, a leadership therapist.

“You know that old saying about how it’s lonely at the top. Well, it is. Leaders of large organizations can become isolated, distanced from the teams involved in the action. They are not supposed to show weakness or question their capabilities. I give them a safe space to express their fears and struggles. It is so liberating and enlightening the executives will say, hey, that was like a therapy session.”

Claire knows what it is like to get stressed out from leadership duties and schedules. She was rising in the ranks of corporate America for about 20 years, and then started to feel like a hamster on a wheel, toiling away, with little satisfaction. When she received a scary health diagnosis, Claire paused to question if she was really fulfilled; might there be some missed opportunity for her? Once she healed, she went into consulting, ultimately forming her own consulting business in 2013. Most executives, she says, will reach some kind of passionate crossroads that makes them wonder if they could take the leap.

“I was not failing. I was actually very successful. I just acknowledged that this was not something I felt passionate about. People fear the leap. They get caught up in the if-only’s, like if only I had more money in the bank.”

Claire made that leap and has built a successful business by helping others plan their growth. Sometimes it is an executive who needs to hone their skills, sometimes it is tactical support for hiring and performance, and ever more so it is a matter of shaping the future of HR. There is usually a disparity between how an HR leader sees things and the way a Financial or Operations Manager would set the priorities. When looking at things through the lens of people, the most impactful growth is achieved. Claire and her team help plan hiring strategies, build an incubator for talent, and establish growth milestones. She sees the different lenses in a Venn Diagram, and designs programs around the criteria in the central sweet spot. Once we all realize why we are here, she says, people converge instead of diverging, and this is why establishing and living up to a corporate mission is so needed.

Claire will delve into such human resource concepts in her upcoming radio show. She will also talk about the book she authored, Growth on Purpose. The book enables leaders at all levels to learn the 4-pillar methodology that will attract, retain, engage and advance the right talent---people who can grow their business. She refers to these pillars with A words: Aspiration, Awareness, Acceleration and Alignment.

Claire will outline these four pillars, which deal with feeling connected and having the space to break stuff (her humorous take on psychological safety.) She says people want a future they can buy into and accomplish more if they’ve been invited to create, as well as follow, the roadmap.

A large part of these insights came out of a research study she conducted with business executives about the challenges they face and what they hope to get from their work teams. Claire understands their pain because she was also an executive involved in hiring, building teams, and learning what top talent is looking for. She understands the impact each leader has on the organizational culture. So Claire figuratively puts her arm around the client’s shoulder and tells them she gets it! She quotes the phrase: a problem shared is a problem halved and tells each leader they will no longer have to feel alone with their problems. This empathy and relatability are important to every coaching relationship. Claire even insists on the right chemistry before accepting a new consulting engagement.

Close Up Radio will feature author and HR consultant Claire Chandler in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday October 21st at 2:00pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

For more information on Claire’s work and book please visit: www.talentboost.net or www.growthonpurpose.com

