Global Activated Bleaching Earth Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The activated bleaching earth market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.9 billion in 2023 to $3.06 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing edible oil refining industry, increasing awareness of health benefits, industrialization in emerging markets, stringent quality standards, globalization of food trade.

The activated bleaching earth market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued expansion of edible oil industry, increasing demand for biofuels, rising health consciousness, evolution of stringent regulatory standards, focus on sustainable practices.

Increasing demand for cosmetic products is expected to propel the growth of the activated bleaching earth market going forward. Cosmetic products are substances or mixtures intended to be placed in contact with various external parts of the human body, such as the epidermis, hair system, nails, and lips, for personal care and skin beautification. Activated bleaching earth is used in the cosmetic industry as a key ingredient in various cosmetic products, particularly in the production of skin care and hair care products. It is used as a natural absorbent and purifying agent, helping to remove impurities and toxins from the skin and hair.

Key players in the market include Clariant AG, Taiko Bleaching Earth Sdn Bhd, Ashapura Perfoclay Limited, The W Clay Industries Sdn Bhd, HRP Industries, Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell plc, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Taiko Holdings Co. Ltd., AMC Limited, Indian Clay And Mineral Co., Korvi Activated Clay Pvt. Ltd., Phoenix Chemicals (Pvt.) Ltd., Refoil Earth Pvt. Ltd., Global Bleach Chem Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Aoheng Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Zeotec Adsorbents Private Limited, Microns Ltd., EP Minerals LLC, PT Tunasinti Bhaktimakmur, Ashapura Group, BASF SE, Manek Active Clay Pvt. Ltd., Sunny Earth Minerals Ltd., Nav Bharati Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Shiv Shakti Mine Chem Pvt. Ltd., Shri paras Enterprises, L. Chhotalal & Company, Lakshmiwadi Mines & Minerals (P) Ltd., Benton Bleach-Chem India Pvt. Ltd., Taiko Chandernagar Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Major companies and research institutes operating in the market are developing innovative technologies to produce low-cost, ecologically safe and unique applications of activated bleaching earth to sustain their position in the market.

1) By Mineral Type: Bentonite, Attapulgite, Sepiolite, Other Mineral Types

2) By Technology: Dry Bleaching, Wet Bleaching

3) By Application: Edible Oil and Fats, Mineral Oil and Lubricants, Chemicals, Other Applications

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The activated bleaching earth is a fine-grained, naturally occurring, highly adsorbent substance that resembles dirt and can bind impurities or colored compounds from fats, oils, or oils and is extracted from the earth and is rich in minerals. They are generally employed to purify animal fats or edible oils for human consumption by eliminating contaminants and unwanted material.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global activated bleaching earth market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Activated Bleaching Earth Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on activated bleaching earth market size, activated bleaching earth market drivers and trends, activated bleaching earth market major players and activated bleaching earth market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

