Maintain Operations at the Highest Tech Level: Lessons from Hurricane Milton

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the devastating impact of Hurricane Milton still resonates, businesses are reminded of the importance of being prepared for natural disasters. The recent Category 3 storm left hundreds of thousands without power, cell coverage, and internet, highlighting the need for reliable backup solutions.At Connecta Satellite Solutions , we understand the importance of staying connected during critical times. Marlos Barbosa, Connecta’s CEO, shares his experience maintaining operations during disasters. During Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene, our team worked tirelessly to ensure business continuity, even when faced multiple challenges such as damaged roads, gas shortages, and power outages to keep our business running and support our customers’ business continuity."Our continuity-oriented mindset kept the team focused on deploying unprecedented efforts to keep our customers connected during this difficult time," said Marlos. "We're committed to helping businesses prepare for the unexpected and ensuring their operations remain uninterrupted. This time, we deployed temporary remote operations, fully connected in Statesville/NC for Helene and in Orlando/FL for Milton to be close enough for the aftermath."The recent hurricane season has been particularly active, with Hurricane Milton being the latest in a series of storms to affect the US. As the season is far from over, businesses must take proactive steps to ensure they're prepared for the next disaster Hurricane Milton's aftermath serves as a stark reminder of the importance of having a robust disaster recovery plan in place. By investing in satellite internet, IoT, M2M, backup power, and other solutions, businesses can minimize downtime and ensure continuity of operations Our team at Connecta Satellite Solutions is dedicated to helping businesses prepare for the unexpected. We offer a range of solutions, including:-- Satellite internet and phone services-- IoT and M2M devices for remote monitoring and management-- Portable internet terminals and satellite trackers-- Backup power solutions, including EcoFlow power generators and portable solar panels-- Radios and other communication devices-- Stay Ahead of the StormDon't wait until the next disaster strikes. Contact us today to learn more about our solutions and how we can help your business stay connected and operational, no matter what the future may bring.Stay prepared, stay connected.

