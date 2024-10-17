Sharon Young of Heart of Health Wellness Center to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SEYMOUR, MO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s an old saying about being one’s own best customer and that is a truism when it comes to the path of Sharon Young’s health.

She Is and has been a nurse for 30 years, guiding people through scary health crises, but when she faced one of her own, it seemed there was no medical solution available. Triumphing over her autoimmune conditions led to natural approaches and a new career. As she began her health journey, Sharon realized she could help people in a new and unusual way and make greater impact than ever before.

Today, Sharon is a Certified Life and Health Coach who helps people discover what has been stopping them from having the life and health that they want. It’s a total transformational approach that includes being in charge of your own destiny, overcoming challenges, and achieving a healthy balance through guidance, clarity, support, and functional nutrition.

Sharon pursued health and life coaching from HCI (Health Coach Institute) and is also looking into additional certification from the Dr. Pompa program. She believes she has insight into fighting inflammation. She also recognizes there is a connection between our physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health, taking the holistic approach in her work.

“Around ninety percent of our battle is our attitude and how we approach our health. We can learn to react to people differently and look at life in a new light. Physically, much of the answer to immune system issues is in the gut. However, the brain and gut work synergistically. You can get in control of your energy, habits, and lifestyle to change who you are and where you’re heading.”

Sharon begins each relationship by asking probing questions, listening attentively, and establishing trust and rapport. People soon lean in and feel a shift inside. Discovering the root cause of their anxiety, depression, and poor physical health liberates them, and they work together to create positive changes.

“In order to be a coach, you need compassion and knowledge of people’s strengths and weaknesses. Nursing gives me that insight, especially since having worked in hospice care. That’s a field where you need a real gift of compassion for people.”

Sharon just launched a new website that includes her coaching programs, modalities, nutraceuticals, and essential oils. She recommends the essentials oils from doTERRA, but stresses to be certain your choice of oils are pure essential oils, to support wellness. By appearing on the radio, she aims to spread the message that conventional Western Medicine is not the only answer to all of our health concerns. People need to embrace alternative methods in order to spur real change in their health and life. She hopes that government agencies and insurance companies will eventually endorse such treatments.

Sharon also stresses that we should be proactive about health and wellness and not wait until there is an emergent medical condition to be concerned. When we do see one, remember that there are other routes other than surgery and pharmaceuticals to improve our health.

“Nobody knows your body better than you do. So, start listening to it. Focus on your life and your needs instead of just on a symptom.”

Sharon believes there are many modalities available to accomplish health goals. She has a brick and mortar wellness clinic with equipment like an infrared sauna in her part of Missouri—but she can coach people anywhere in the world via phone and online media. She is deeply passionate about what she does and says her primary motivation is caring about her clients and helping them achieve optimum health.

