Commercial Cooking Equipment Market Projected to $18.6 Billion Market Value by 2027 with a 2.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034

The global commercial cooking equipment market size was valued at $13.7 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $18.6 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2024 to 2034.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Commercial Cooking Equipment Market is expanding due to the growth of the hospitality industry, rising demand for ready-to-eat food, and increasing adoption of advanced cooking technologies in commercial kitchens. This market includes a wide range of equipment used in restaurants, hotels, catering services, and institutional kitchens for cooking, baking, grilling, frying, and food preparation.According to the report, the global commercial cooking equipment market size was valued at $13.7 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $18.6 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2024 to 2034.Market Segmentation:By Product Type:Ovens:Convection OvensCombination OvensMicrowave OvensRanges and Grills:Gas RangesElectric RangesCharbroilersGriddlesFryers:Deep FryersPressure FryersAir FryersCooktops and Hobs:Induction CooktopsElectric HobsSteamers:Food SteamersPressure SteamersBroilers and Salamanders:Others: Includes specialty equipment like toasters, kettles, and warming stations.By End-user:Restaurants and Hotels: The largest segment, driven by the need for efficient and high-capacity cooking equipment in commercial kitchens.Catering Services: Includes banquet halls, event caterers, and large-scale food preparation companies.Institutional Kitchens: Schools, hospitals, corporate offices, and government institutions that require large-scale cooking equipment.Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) and Fast Food Chains: Demand for rapid cooking and efficient kitchen layouts to serve large volumes of customers quickly.By Fuel Type:Gas-powered Equipment: Preferred for its precise temperature control and ability to reach high temperatures quickly.Electric Equipment: Growing in popularity due to its energy efficiency and ease of integration with modern kitchen technologies.Induction-based Equipment: Known for its energy-saving features, safety, and speed of cooking.By Distribution Channel:Direct Sales: Equipment purchased directly from manufacturers, often for customized or bulk orders.Online Retailers: E-commerce platforms and specialized websites offer a wide variety of commercial cooking equipment.Offline Retailers: Includes kitchen equipment suppliers, showrooms, and distributors.Market Trends and Growth Drivers:Rise of Cloud Kitchens and Food Delivery Services: The growing popularity of cloud kitchens and food delivery services is driving demand for compact and high-performance cooking equipment.Technological Advancements: Innovations like smart cooking equipment with digital controls, programmable settings, and IoT-enabled appliances are transforming commercial kitchens.Energy Efficiency and Sustainability: Increasing focus on energy-efficient equipment to reduce operational costs and carbon footprints is leading to the adoption of induction and electric cooking systems.Customization and Flexibility: Commercial kitchens are looking for equipment that can be customized to meet specific cooking needs and adaptable to various cuisines.Health and Hygiene Standards: Rising awareness of food safety and hygiene has led to the demand for easy-to-clean and automated cooking equipment that minimizes human contact.Key Players in the Market:Rational AGMiddleby CorporationWelbilt Inc.ITW Food Equipment GroupElectrolux ProfessionalAli Group S.r.l.Hoshizaki CorporationVulcan (Hobart Corporation)TurboChef Technologies Inc.Duke Manufacturing Co.Regional Insights:North America: The largest market, driven by a well-established foodservice industry, technological innovation, and high adoption of advanced cooking equipment in the U.S. and Canada.Europe: Significant growth due to the increasing number of restaurants and food chains, along with a focus on energy-efficient and sustainable cooking solutions.Asia-Pacific: Rapid expansion driven by urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and the booming food and beverage sector in countries like China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.Latin America and the Middle East: Emerging markets showing potential growth due to increasing investments in the hospitality industry and demand for modern cooking equipment.Growth Prospects:Smart Kitchen Technology: The integration of smart technology into cooking equipment, such as programmable ovens and IoT-enabled fryers, is expected to drive future market growth.Modular Kitchen Solutions: Modular cooking equipment that optimizes space and efficiency in commercial kitchens is gaining traction among small and medium-sized enterprises.Sustainable and Energy-efficient Equipment: Increasing preference for eco-friendly products that help reduce energy consumption and adhere to global sustainability standards.Challenges:High Initial Investment: Commercial cooking equipment can be expensive, which can be a barrier for small and new businesses entering the market.Maintenance and Operational Costs: Regular maintenance and operational costs of advanced equipment can impact profitability for businesses.Intense Market Competition: The market is highly competitive, with numerous brands offering similar products, making it challenging for new entrants to differentiate their offerings.The Commercial Cooking Equipment Market is poised for significant growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing demand from the foodservice industry, and a shift towards energy-efficient and sustainable cooking solutions. The market's future will focus on innovation, customization, and the integration of smart technologies to enhance kitchen efficiency and productivity.𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯:In March 2024, Garland introduced the XPress Grill to reduce energy consumption and enhance productivity in busy commercial kitchens. Its modular design allows for easy cleaning and maintenance, making it a valuable addition to any food service operation.In January 2024, Henny Penny launched the latest generation of FlexFusion Combi Ovens. These ovens come with advanced humidity control and precision cooking capabilities, designed to optimize food quality and consistency. The new FlexFusion models are also equipped with enhanced data logging and remote monitoring features to help kitchen managers maintain peak performance.In September 2023, Rational AG expanded its iCombi Pro line to offer products with features such as enhanced energy efficiency and more intuitive controls. The iCombi Pro ovens are known for their versatility and ability to adapt to various cooking methods, making them a staple in modern commercial kitchens. The new models also include improved self-cleaning functions and connectivity for smart kitchen integration.In March 2023, Electrolux Professional introduced the SkyLine Cook and Chill system, which seamlessly integrates combi ovens and blast chillers. The system is designed to improve efficiency and food safety in professional kitchens by automating cooking and cooling processes.In August 2022, Vulcan, a leading provider of commercial kitchen equipment, launched its K series heavy duty ranges to withstand the rigors of high-volume kitchens, offering precise temperature control and robust construction. 