Airborne SATCOM Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Airborne SATCOM Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

It will grow to $8.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The airborne satcom market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.71 billion in 2023 to $6.25 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to surge in commercial air travel, government investments in defense, globalization of military operations, emergency response and disaster management, increased data transfer requirements, integration with avionics systems.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Airborne SATCOM Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The airborne satcom market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to commercial space industry growth, satellite constellation expansion, connectivity demand in business aviation, urban air mobility (uam) expansion, cybersecurity concerns, demand for real-time data in precision agriculture.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Airborne SATCOM Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7978&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Airborne SATCOM Market

The increasing demand for aircrafts is expected to propel the growth of the airborne SATCOM market going forward. An aircraft is a vehicle specifically designed for travel or transport through the air which can achieve and sustain flight using aerodynamic forces, typically consisting of wings for lift and one or more engines for propulsion. Airborne SATCOM in aircraft offers improved safety and efficiency for airlines to enhanced connectivity and passenger experiences, enables real-time data transmission, improve communication, optimize routes, fuel consumption, and maintenance.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/airborne-satcom-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Steering The Airborne SATCOM Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Hughes Network Systems LLC, Iridium Communications Inc., Astronics Corporation, Norsat International Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Teledyne Defense Electronics, L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Aselsan AS, Cobham Limited, General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Viasat Inc., Gilat Satellite Networks, Thales Group, Inmarsat plc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., Harris Corporation, Comtech Telecommunications Corp., Gogo Inc., Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG, Avionica Inc., Intelsat S.A., EchoStar Corporation, Technologies Corporation, DataPath Inc., KVH Industries Inc., Wavestream Corporation, SES S.A., Panasonic Avionics Corporation.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Airborne SATCOM Market Size?

Major companies operating in the airborne SATCOM market are focusing on innovative products, such as high-speed SATCOM, to drive revenues in their market. High-speed airborne SATCOM (Satellite Communications) refers to advanced, rapid data transmission and reception systems implemented on aircraft for seamless and fast communication via satellite networks.

How Is The Global Airborne SATCOM Market Segmented?

1) By Component: SATCOM Terminals, Transceivers, Airborne Radio, Modems and Routers, SATCOM Radomes, Other Components

2) By Platform: Fixed Wing, Commercial Aircraft, Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA), Wide Body Aircraft (WBA), Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA), Military Aircraft, Business Aviation and General Aviation, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

3) By Frequency: VHF/UHF-Band, L- Band, S- Band, C- Band, X- Band, Ku- Band, Ka- Band, EHF/SHF- Band, Multi-Band, Q-Band

4) By Installation: New Installation, Upgrade

5) By Application: Government and Defence, Commercial

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Airborne SATCOM Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Airborne SATCOM Market Definition

Airborne SATCOM refers to an integrated system that transmits vital real-time data continuously and reliably both en-route and after taking off to assist any airborne task. It is used to allow an aircraft to communicate, via satellite, with air traffic control and its airline operations center when outside the coverage of conventional ground radar and remarkably high frequency (VHF) stations.

Airborne SATCOM Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global airborne satcom market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Airborne SATCOM Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on airborne satcom market size, airborne satcom market drivers and trends and airborne satcom market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Airborne Optronics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/airborne-optronics-global-market-report

Airborne Fire Control Radar Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/airborne-fire-control-radar-global-market-report

Airborne Countermeasure System Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/airborne-countermeasure-system-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.