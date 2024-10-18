Airborne Fire Control Radar Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.78 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.5%

Airborne Fire Control Radar Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The airborne fire control radar market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.75 billion in 2023 to $2.94 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to military modernization programs, threat evolution, cold war era developments, integration with fighter aircraft, multi-functionality requirements, global conflicts and counterterrorism operations.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Airborne Fire Control Radar Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The airborne fire control radar market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rapid advancements in radar electronics, integration with network-centric warfare, emphasis on beyond visual range engagement, demand for lightweight and compact systems, development of passive and covert systems, global expansion of airborne surveillance.

Growth Driver Of The Airborne Fire Control Radar Market

The increasing demand for aircraft is expected to propel the growth of the airborne fire control radar market going forward. An aircraft is a machine that is held aloft in the air and is supported for flight by buoyancy or by the dynamic action of air on its surfaces, especially powered by jet engines or the shape of the aircraft's wing. The airborne fire control radar plays a crucial role in aircraft by providing accurate guidance to pilots while targeting and engaging enemy aircraft or ground targets.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Share?

Key players in the market include Bharat Electronics Limited, Hensoldt AG, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB, Thales Group, General Dynamics Corporation, Airbus SE, ASELSAN A.S., Honeywell International Inc., Lufthansa Systems, NEC Corporation, ADB Airfield Solutions LLC, Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation, Systems Interface Limited, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lehmann & Voss & Co. KG, AGC Chemicals Americas, ELTA Systems Ltd., BASF, Celanese, RTP Company, Quadrant Group, A. Schulman Inc., Airport Lighting Company, API Technologies.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the airborne fire control radar market are focused on demonstrating their equipment for advanced fire control radar capabilities to gain a competitive edge in the market. Demonstrating equipment for advanced fire control radar capabilities involves the use of various devices and systems to improve the accuracy and reliability of fire control radar.

How Is The Global Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Segmented?

1) By Frequency Band: L and S-Band, X-Band, Ku or K or Ka-Band

2) By Platform: Fighter Jets, Combat Helicopters, Other Platforms

3) By Application: Air To Ground, Air To Sea, Ait To Air

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Airborne Fire Control Radar Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Definition

Airborne fire control radars (FCRs) on fast-strike aircraft are the quintessential pulse Doppler radars. They are used to provide target information inputs to a weapon fire control system.

Airborne Fire Control Radar Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global airborne fire control radar market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Airborne Fire Control Radar Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on airborne fire control radar market size, airborne fire control radar market drivers and trends, airborne fire control radar market major players and airborne fire control radar market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

