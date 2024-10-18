Air Traffic Control Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Air Traffic Control Global Market 2024 To Reach $11.55 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.6%

It will grow to $11.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The air traffic control market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.76 billion in 2023 to $9.3 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to modernization initiatives, air passengers growth, safety improvement, evolution of navigation systems, cost efficiency and optimization.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Air Traffic Control Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The air traffic control market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $11.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to efficiency and cost reduction, increased air traffic volume, modernization programs, remote tower operations expansion, cybersecurity emphasis.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Air Traffic Control Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8608&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Air Traffic Control Market

The increasing air passenger traffic is expected to propel the growth of the air traffic control market in the coming years. Air passenger traffic is the total number of people that fly aboard commercial aircraft in a certain amount of time and is a crucial indicator for measuring air travel demand and overall activity in the aviation sector. Air traffic control is critical to ensuring the safety, efficiency, and dependability of air passenger traffic and making travel from departure to arrival, both inside and beyond borders,

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-traffic-control-global-market-report

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Air Traffic Control Market Share?

Key players in the market include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Thales Group, Indra Sistemas S.A., Frequentis AG, Harris Corporation, Adacel Technologies Ltd., Leonardo S.p.A, Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab AB, SkySoft-ATM, NAV Canada, Searidge Technologies Inc., NATS Holdings Limited, Telephonics Corp., The Aeronav Group, Becker Avionics Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Atech Negocios em Tecnologias S/A, COMSOFT Solutions GmbH, Intelcan Technosystems Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Serco Group plc, Slovenia Control, Finavia Corporation, Aeronav Group, Airservices Australia, Irish Aviation Authority, Swiss International Air Lines Ltd.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Air Traffic Control Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are innovating advance air traffic receivers devices aiming to create traffic management services better and efficient. Advanced air traffic receivers refer to state-of-the-art systems designed to improve the safety, efficiency, and capacity of air transportation. These receivers are used in air traffic control centers.

How Is The Global Air Traffic Control Market Segmented?

1) By Point of Sale: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Airport Size: Small, Medium, Large

3) By Airspace: Air Route Traffic Control Centers (ARTCC), Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON), Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT), Remote Tower (RT)

4) By Application: Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, Automation

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Air Traffic Control Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Air Traffic Control Market Definition

Air traffic control is a service given by ground-based controllers to safely direct numerous aircraft in the aviation to their destinations while preventing collisions or unforeseen mishaps caused by excessive air traffic in an air space.

Air Traffic Control Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global air traffic control market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Air Traffic Control Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on air traffic control market size, air traffic control market drivers and trends, air traffic control market major players and air traffic control market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Space Traffic Management Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/space-traffic-management-global-market-report

Smart Traffic Camera Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-traffic-camera-global-market-report

Traffic Signals Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/traffic-signals-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.