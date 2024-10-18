AI Infrastructure Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's AI Infrastructure Global Market 2024 To Reach $169.16 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 30.6%

It will grow from $44.28 billion in 2023 to $58.07 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ai infrastructure market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $44.28 billion in 2023 to $58.07 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased data generation, advancements in deep learning, demand for real-time processing, regulatory compliance requirements, data privacy and security concerns.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global AI Infrastructure Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The ai infrastructure market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $169.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to quantum computing advances, energy efficiency considerations, growth of explainable ai standards, personalization in customer experience, rapid growth in ai applications.

Growth Driver Of The AI Infrastructure Market

The increasing demand for cloud services is expected to drive the growth of the AI infrastructure market forward. Cloud services refer to a broad range of on-demand computing resources and applications that are delivered over the internet. Cloud services are used in AI infrastructure to provide a flexible and scalable platform for developing, deploying, and managing AI applications and to empower organizations to develop.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the AI Infrastructure Market Share?

Key players in the market include Nvidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Samsung Group, Micron Technology Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., SK Hynix Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Arm Limited, Xilinx Inc., Dell Inc., Synopsys Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Cadence Design Systems Inc., Toshiba Corporation, SenseTime Group Limited, Imagination Technologies Limited, Graphcore Limited, Habana Labs Limited, Meta Platforms Inc., Nutanix Inc., Pure Storage Inc., Wave Computing Inc., Tenstorrent Inc., Gyrfalcon Technology Inc., Cambricon Technologies Corporation Limited.

Which Key Trends Are Driving AI Infrastructure Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the AI infrastructure market are focusing on strategic partnership to expand their capabilities. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global AI Infrastructure Market Segmented?

1) By Offerings: Hardware, Server Software

2) By Function: Training, Inference

3) By Technology: Machine Learning, Deep Learning

4) By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud, Hybrid

5) By End User: Enterprises, Government Organizations, Cloud Service Provider

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The AI Infrastructure Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

AI Infrastructure Market Definition

AI infrastructure refers to IT infrastructure that is used to collect data from various systems and prepare for its analysis and it is used to predict outcomes, automate administrative tasks, and enhance working with software-defined infrastructure technologies. The AI infrastructure are used to access and manage the computing resources to test, train and deploy AI algorithms to manage machine learning workflow.

AI Infrastructure Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global ai infrastructure market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The AI Infrastructure Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ai infrastructure market size, ai infrastructure market drivers and trends, ai infrastructure market major players and ai infrastructure market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

