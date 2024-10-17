Aurora Mobile Showcases GPTBots and EngageLab at eCommerce Expo Asia, Highlighting AI-Powered Solutions for Global Enterprises

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (Nasdaq: JG), recently showcased its no-code AI Bot development platform, GPTBots, and its global customer engagement platform, EngageLab, at eCommerce Expo Asia, part of Tech Week Singapore on October 9-10, 2024, held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre. The event brought together industry giants such as Shopify, Amazon, Stripe, and TikTok, focusing on the latest trends in e-commerce, AI, and MarTech, with Aurora Mobile's innovative solutions drawing significant attention from attendees.



As a comprehensive trade show, eCommerce Expo Asia provided a platform for in-depth discussions on the application of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and marketing technology (MarTech) across various industries. GPTBots, Aurora's no-code AI Bot platform, stood out at the event, engaging a diverse audience keen to explore practical AI applications in their businesses.

During the exhibition, attendees from different industries expressed unprecedented enthusiasm for AI technology, sharing their specific needs and pain points faced during their digital transformation journeys. GPTBots demonstrated its powerful capabilities in natural language processing, contextual understanding, and extensive customization, positioning itself as a valuable tool to solve these challenges.

Interest from Various Industries

Financial Services in Indonesia: Representatives from the Indonesian financial sector expressed keen interest in GPTBots’ ability to enhance customer support through intelligent automation. They believe that GPTBots can address the rigidity of existing bot systems by providing more efficient and secure financial services through accurate responses and on-premise deployment options.

Clients operating a platform in Hong Kong that connects users with wedding venues and service providers were particularly impressed with GPTBots. They highlighted its potential to significantly enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and timeliness of resource matching. GPTBots can seamlessly connect users, suppliers, and hotels in real time, ensuring precise and efficient resource coordination. This not only improves the overall user experience but also optimizes supplier response times, driving greater operational efficiency. System Integrators (SI): SI clients showed strong interest in using AI Bots to automatically organize customer inquiries into leads and seamlessly push them into CRM systems. GPTBots can process and categorize customer inputs in real time, offering seamless integration with CRM platforms, enabling comprehensive lead automation management.



Additionally, representatives from industries such as manufacturing, medical e-commerce, and event organizers praised GPTBots' potential in areas such as automated product quality inspection, intelligent lead screening, platform integration, and inquiry management. Many attendees commented that GPTBots could bring transformative changes to their respective businesses.

Global Adoption and Empowering Enterprises

Since its launch in September 2023, GPTBots has gained widespread recognition. As of July 31, 2024, the platform had over 60,000 registered users, including enterprises and developers, with more than 85% of its user base coming from overseas markets. GPTBots' users span a wide range of sectors including e-commerce, real estate, finance, IT, healthcare, government, renewable energy, education, and eldercare. This achievement demonstrates the platform's strong ability to help businesses achieve intelligent transformation.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

For more information, please contact: Aurora Mobile Limited E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

