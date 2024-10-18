Global Agriculture Robots Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Agriculture Robots Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agriculture robots market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.71 billion in 2023 to $8.37 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to labor shortages, precision agriculture adoption, rising labor costs, demand for higher yields, government subsidies and incentives.

The agriculture robots market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $19.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to robotics-as-a-service (raas), sustainability mandates, global population growth, environmental monitoring, urban agriculture focus.

The rising labor costs are expected to propel the growth of the agriculture robots market going forward. Labor costs refer to labor expenses or wage costs, which represent the total expenditures incurred by an organization in compensating its workforce for their contributions. Agriculture robots are used to reduce labor costs by automating repetitive tasks such as planting, weeding, and harvesting, with high precision and efficiency and reduces the reliance on manual labor.

Key players in the market include Deere & Company, SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd., AGCO Corporation, DeLaval, Trimble Inc., BouMatic Robotics BV, Lely Industries NV, AgJunction Inc., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Yanmar Co Ltd., Agribotix LLC, Harvest Automation Inc., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., GEA Group AG, Ag Leader Technology, Deepfield Robotics, Autonomous Tractor Corporation, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Agrobot, Naïo Technologies, PrecisionHawk Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Harvest CROO Robotics LLC, Robotics Plus Limited, Ecorobotix SA, AutoCopter Corp., Autonomous Solutions Inc., Kubota Corporation, DroneDeploy Inc., FFRobotics Ltd., Fullwood Packo, Octinion BV, Dot Technology Corp., SwarmFarm Robotics, Fendt, Robotina, Soft Robotics Inc.

Major companies operating in the agriculture robots are innovating new technology, such as the Solix to provide reliable services to customers. Solix is an autonomous crop monitoring robot that works plant-by-plant to balance efficiency and productivity. and intended to give real-time insights into the fields.

1) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Type: Milking Robots, UAVs or Drones, Automated Harvesting Systems, Driverless Tractors, Other Types

3) By Farm Produce: Fruits and Vegetables, Field Crops, Dairy and Livestock, Other Fram Produces

4) By Farming Environment: Indoor, Outdoor

5) By Application: Harvest Management, Field Farming, Dairy and Livestock Management, Soil and Irrigation Management, Other Applications

North America was the largest region in the agriculture robots market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global agriculture robots market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the agriculture robots market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Agriculture Robots Market Definition

Agriculture robots refer to robotic systems that enhance agricultural processes by taking on many of the labor-intensive or slow tasks performed by farmers in agriculture operations and making them easier, quicker, and more productive

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Agriculture Robots Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on agriculture robots market size, agriculture robots market drivers and trends and agriculture robots market growth across geographies.

