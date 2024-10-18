Agricultural Surfactants Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.3 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.8%

Agricultural Surfactants Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Agricultural Surfactants Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agricultural surfactants market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.64 billion in 2023 to $1.77 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to shift towards eco-friendly solutions, growing emphasis on crop protection, adoption of precision agriculture, increasing agriculture sector.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Agricultural Surfactants Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The agricultural surfactants market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of horticulture and floriculture sectors, growth in organic farming, environmental concerns and sustainable solutions, rise in precision agriculture practices, increasing demand for agrochemicals., increasing demand for food.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Agricultural Surfactants Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8722&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Agricultural Surfactants Market

The growth of the construction industry is expected to propel the agricultural surfactant market going forward. The construction industry encompasses the planning, creation, and maintenance of physical structures and infrastructure using labor, materials, and equipment. Agricultural surfactants are used in construction to enhance the effectiveness of soil stabilizers and dust control agents.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-surfactants-global-market-report

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Agricultural Surfactants Market Share?

Key players in the market include Nufarm Limited, Croda International plc, Stepan Company, Loveland Products Inc., DowDuPont Inc., BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V, Evonik Industries AG, Solvay SA, Lamberti SPA, Brandt Consolidated Inc., Garrco Products Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Kao Corporation, Nouryon Company, Syngenta Group Co. Ltd., Adama Ltd., Corteva Inc., Huntsman Container Corporation, Clariant AG, Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, Innospec Inc., Land O'Lakes Inc., Oxiteno S A Industria e Comercio, Gowan Company, Vive Crop Protection Inc., Société d'exploitation pour les produits de l'industrie chimique, Wilbur-Ellis Holdings, Performance Nutrition, Nutrien Ltd., Bell Laboratories Inc., Precision Laboratories LLC, Willowood USA LLC., Verdesian Life Sciences.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Agricultural Surfactants Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the agricultural surfactants market are developing innovative surfactants that are derived from renewable feedstocks to directly address climate change. Renewable feedstocks are raw materials derived from sustainable, replenishable sources, such as plants, crops, or organic waste, that can be used to produce energy, fuels, chemicals, or other products.

How Is The Global Agricultural Surfactants Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Non-Ionic, Anionic, Cationic, Amphoteric

2) By Source: Synthetic, Bio-based

3) By Crop: Row Crops, Horticulture Crops, Vegetables, Plantation Crops

4) By Application: Insecticide, Herbicide, Fungicide, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Agricultural Surfactants Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Agricultural Surfactants Market Definition

Agricultural surfactants are adjuvants that are used with pesticides and other agricultural liquids to emulsify, distribute, spread, moisten, or display other surface-modifying properties. It is used to lower surface tension so liquid can enter the surface more easily.

Agricultural Surfactants Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global agricultural surfactants market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Agricultural Surfactants Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on agricultural surfactants market size, agricultural surfactants market drivers and trends, agricultural surfactants market major players and agricultural surfactants market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Agricultural Implement Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-implement-global-market-report

AgroScience Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agroscience-global-market-report

Genetically Modified Crops Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genetically-modified-crops-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Green Innovations!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.