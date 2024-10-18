Global Bare Metal Cloud Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Bare Metal Cloud Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bare metal cloud market is projected to grow from $8.46 billion in 2023 to $10.35 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%. This expansion in the past can be credited to rising demand for high-performance computing, the necessity for isolation and dedicated resources, the surge in data-intensive applications, the adoption of bare metal cloud for big data analytics, and heightened security and compliance needs.

The bare metal cloud market t is expected to reach $24.8 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the rise in hybrid cloud deployments, greater adoption by small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the focus on bare metal cloud for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, the expansion of bare metal cloud for high-performance gaming, and the integration of bare metal cloud with edge computing.

The growing adoption of cloud services is anticipated to drive the future growth of the bare metal cloud market. Cloud services involve a range of offerings provided by third-party companies to clients or customers via the internet, facilitating seamless business operations. Bare metal cloud, in contrast, gives organizations access to a dedicated server without the use of virtualization.

Key players in the market include International Business Machines Corp, Oracle Corporation., Internap Holding LLC., Rackspace Technology Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Ionos SE., Alibaba Cloud, Lumen Technologies Inc., DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., Equinix Inc., Google Cloud Platform, Hetzner Online GmbH, Hostinger International Ltd., Hostwinds LLC, InMotion Hosting Inc., Kamatera Inc., Linode LLC., CloudOne Digital LLC., OVH Groupe SA., PhoenixNAP LLC, SingleHop LLC., UpCloud Ltd., Vultr LLC., ZNet Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Leading companies in the bare metal cloud market are introducing innovative solutions like Bare Metal Cloud (BMC) Edge. This is a unique cloud computing service that merges the benefits of bare metal servers with edge computing, offering enhanced performance and efficiency.

1) By Component Type: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs

3) By Vertical: Banking, Financial, Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Retail And Consumer Goods, IT And ITeS, Telecommunications, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media And Entertainment, Government

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Bare metal cloud is a type of public cloud service where clients lease dedicated hardware resources remotely, without any pre-installed operating systems or virtualization layers. It allows organizations to rent specialized hardware directly from a distant service provider.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Bare Metal Cloud Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on bare metal cloud market size, bare metal cloud market drivers and trends and bare metal cloud market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

