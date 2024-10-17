Deputy Minister Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala: 2024 Mine Health and Safety Tripartite Summit

Programme Director,

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi

Captains of Industry

Leadership of Organised Labour

Chairperson of the Mine Health and Safety Council, Mr David Msiza CEO of the MHSC

Mr David Mamphitha and your executives

Distinguished Guests

Most importantly, the mineworkers for whose health and safety we are gathered here.

I am deeply honoured to address you at this important 2024 Mine Health and Safety Summit under the theme “Innovate and Elevate: breaking boundaries to achieve Zero Harm”.

To us, this is not just another event on our calendar, but a testament to our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the health and safety of every mineworker and all persons affected by mining activities in the South African Mining Industry (SAMI).

As Minister Mantashe often puts it, “It is the workers who convert investment into wealth”, hence their health and safety remain at the centre of the work we do as the Ministry of Mineral and Petroleum Resources.

Whereas the Mine Health and Safety Act (MHSA), as was enacted two years after South Africa attained democracy, has been the cornerstone law that regulates and ensures the health and safety of mineworkers, government continues to amend this legislation to ensure that standards for the well-being of mineworkers are effectively improved, enforced, and implemented.

This year’s Summit comes just a week after Cabinet approved the submission of the draft Mine Health and Safety Amendment Bill (MHSA Bill) to Parliament for its deliberation and adoption. Cabinet’s approval of the Bill is a major breakthrough in our concerted efforts to strengthen enforcement provisions, reinforce offences, and penalties, and thereby remove ambiguity by amending certain definitions and expressions in the MHSA.

Since its establishment, the Mine Health and Safety Council (MHSC) has been at the forefront of research and development aimed at enhancing the occupational health and safety of mineworkers in the SAMI. Since 1998, the MHSC has spearheaded several Summits during which government, business, and organised labour frankly engaged one another on measures to, eliminate occupational diseases, injuries, and fatalities at our mines, thereby attain the goal of Zero Harm.

Today, we are gathered here to review the state of mine health and safety, reflect on the industry’s achievements and challenges, adopt new milestones for implementation beyond 2024 and collectively formulate an action plan towards a future where every mineworker returns home unharmed every day.

The 2014 milestones reaffirmed the SAMI’s commitment to eliminate occupational injuries, fatalities, and diseases. Since then, significant strides have been made by the industry as evidenced by reduction in fatalities in the gold sector from 44 in 2014 to 20 in 2023, despite the gold sector being characterised by deep level mines and heightened safety concerns.

Regrettably, the platinum sector saw an increase in fatalities from 15 in 2014 to 22 in 2023, while the coal sector saw a reduction from 9 in 2014 to 7 in 2023. Significant decreases were observed in other mines, with fatalities dropping from 16 in 2014 to 6 in 2023.

By Monday, 14 October 2024, the industry had recorded 34 fatalities, compared to the 38 fatalities recorded in the same period last year, representing a 11% improvement year-on-year. If we are to achieve the zero harm goal, the industry will need to sustain and improve its performance going forward.

The number of injuries has decreased, although not as quickly as we had anticipated, from 2 634 injuries in 2014 to 2 100 in 2023, representing a reduction of 20% over a ten year period.

The latest statistics on occupational injuries are showing an improvement from 1 707 injuries last year to 1 448 injuries, as of 14 October 2024, which represent 15% improvement year on year.

While these figures represent measurable progress, particularly in the gold, coal and other commodities, they also serve as a reminder that our work is far from over.

Each life lost and each injury sustained remains one too many. The commitment to achieve and sustain Zero Harm must, therefore, remain at the core of everything we do.

Many of these incidents are repeats and they can be prevented. Fall of Ground accidents remain one of the largest accident categories, and the predominant cause of fatalities followed by general accident and transportation categories respectively. This is regrettable as it is expected that all mines should have appropriate measures and expertise to enhance the health and safety of mineworkers. So, we urge you to go back to the drawing board and constantly focus on safety performance.

The promulgation of the MHSA regulations for collision avoidance systems in December 2022 and the integration of technologies, such as the Proximity Detention System (PDS), are beginning to yield the desired results. The decline in injuries in certain sectors, including a 6% reduction in gold and a 12% reduction in coal, demonstrates the positive impact of these efforts.

Turning to mine health, we must confront the continued risks posed by exposure to airborne pollutants, noise, vibration and biological hazards in the industry. In 2014, the mining industry made a bold commitment to reduce the incidence of diseases in the SAMI. Since then, we have seen significant improvements thanks to technological advancements and stricter environmental control practices. But, as with safety, our work is not finished yet.

Although our efforts were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have managed to achieve a reduction in over-exposures to airborne pollutants from 5.65% in 2014 to 4.29% in 2022. The reduction in the number of silicosis cases diagnosed in our industry has been a testament to the industry’s progress, as evidenced by 248 cases reported in 2022, compared to the 1 063 cases reported in 2014.

Over-exposures to noise have also been reduced from 0.74% in 2014 to 0.41% in 2022. A similar trend is observed in the overall occupational diseases diagnosed in the industry from 6 577 in 2014 to 1 864 in 2023. Although the industry had high Pulmonary Tuberculosis (PTB) incidence rates in the past, it is encouraging that since 2017, the industry’s TB incidence rate year-on-year has been below the national TB rate.

Even though TB is both a preventable and curable disease, there are activities in our sector that render our employees vulnerable. Continuous education, early screening and linkage to treatment to treat either latent TB or TB disease remain crucial.

Ladies and gentlemen, the prevention of occupational diseases and injuries at our mines will lead to a reduced number of employees with diseases and disabilities, that need to be compensated. It is important for stakeholders to continue with government to ensure that compensation of mineworkers is implemented seamlessly.

On the other hand, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is not curable, and therefore prevention remains key. Whereas we have improved greatly on HIV counselling, it is testing and retaining employees to care where we need to improve.

There is evidence that the industry has made great strides over the years; however, our view is that the industry has the capacity and capabilities to do even better.

The promulgation of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) in 2002, has also resulted in significant progress made in women participation in the industry including the opening up of the sector for women to work underground. It is encouraging that over 70 000 women are active participants in the mining industry, up from 11 000 in 2002.

It is more encouraging that not less than 2 women hold executive positions in global mining companies, whereas a significant number of women have been appointed as Board members of successful mining companies, some of which hold senior managerial positions. In June this year, the Minerals Council South Africa (MCSA) elected Dr Nombasa Tsengwa as its second female President since its inception 135 years ago. Notwithstanding this progress, more needs to be done to realise our transformative agenda, and we can only achieve this by working together.

During the month of August 2024, I participated in the important Women in Mining (WIM) Indaba which brought together women of diverse backgrounds to share valuable information and engage on critical issues affecting women in the mining industry, with particular focus on Occupational Health and Safety. The 650 delegates deliberated extensively and also highlighted the following challenges during the various commissions:

Poor fit and quality of some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Mine equipment not designed to accommodate women.

Female contractors reported hiding pregnancies at work due to fear of victimization or being dismissed.

A need for underground ablution facilities that cater specifically to women. Some mines have started to implement better-equipped underground toilets and unisex facilities.

Significant impact of harassment and bullying on the psychosocial health of women in mining.

Employers are requested to firm up the interventions needed to eradicate gender biases, social, and cultural obstacles to women participation in the mainstream economy. Also, to ensure that adequate measures are implemented to enhance the health and safety of women in the industry.

All employers should now walk the talk. We cannot condone poor compliance with mine standards as this leads to the loss of lives. Mining companies must take the necessary steps to save lives.

Working together with the industry and other stakeholders, we also need to continue strengthening the capacity of our security services and law enforcement agencies to tackle illegal mining, cable theft and general damage to infrastructure.

The Department will continue embarking on interventions which include among others the following:

Mineworkers are also urged not to risk their lives because of production bonuses. We need to collectively adopt the fundamental stance that if mines cannot mine safely then they should not mine at all until the necessary measures have been put in place to protect the lives of all mineworkers.

We remain steadfast in our goal of attaining zero harm in the sector and call on all stakeholders to work with us in protecting our mineworkers. We are disturbed by the complaints we continue to receive from workers who are intimidated or victimized whilst exercising their rights to withdraw or refuse to work under dangerous environments.

Allow me to remind every worker and employer that mineworkers have a right to refuse dangerous work and to leave a dangerous working space. I call on all companies, to work with organised labour, to ensure that mineworkers have appropriate knowledge, skills and support to exercise their rights to withdraw or refuse to work under dangerous conditions. As government, we will take as serious offence where a mining company refuses to attend to incidents of safety but instead forces workers to continue working under unsafe conditions.

Now that we have entered the festive season, we urge all mineworkers and mining companies to remain cautious to hazardous and dangerous working conditions. The increase in fatalities and injuries during this period is mainly attributed to production pressures associated with performance incentives; poor supervision; anxiety of the festive season; lack of focus and complacency. I wish to remind all workers that no production bonus is worth a life. Shift fatigue management systems must be implemented and be continuously monitored.

The health and safety of mineworkers is everyone’s responsibility, as we reflect and engage in next three days on the state of occupational health and safety in the mining sector, let us also keep in mind that the long-term sustainability of mining is dependant not only on its growth, competitiveness, and transformation, but also on how well its workforce is cared for.

I trust that all said and done, the mining sector will continue to be a bedrock of the South African economy. As we endeavour to ensure that it continues to be a leading industry and a contributor to our GDP, we must nonetheless not lose sight of the ball on health and safety.

The demographics of our workforce have changed over the years, and we need to customise our strategies to cater to a workforce which has been diversifying and advancing with regards to technology, education, and workstyles.

This is also a workforce that is faced with many issues in and outside the workplace which may affect their wellbeing such as mental health issues. One of the major contributing factors to mental health issues are the irresponsible retrenchments of mineworkers on the basis of commodity prices. Our view is that workers, who convert investment into wealth, deserve respect from the industry, and that retrenchments must be the ultimate last resort. The sector must find ways to keep workers in employment, including adopting the Arnot scenario of transferring the mine ownership to workers and provide technical support, as opposed to retrenching workers and putting mines under care and maintenance.

It is also of outmost importance for the Summit to also address the persistent challenges regarding the overall wellbeing of the employers with more focus on non- communicable diseases which also contribute significantly to the natural loss of life of employees in the industry.

Despite these challenges, there is hope. In the last few years, we have witnessed incredible advancements in the technologies that support mine health and safety. The Fourth Industrial Revolution presents us with opportunities to significantly improve working conditions in mines. From real-time monitoring, predictive safety systems and smart personal protective equipment to remote monitoring and automation, these technologies have the potential to transform how we approach occupational health and safety.

We are already seeing the benefits of predictive systems that use big data analytics and machine learning to identify potential hazards before they occur. Smart personal protective equipment, equipped with sensors that monitor fatigue and stress levels, can alert workers and supervisors of potential risks, thereby help to prevent accidents before they happen.

As our mines modernise, we must also be prepared to address the new hazards and risks that emerge. Automation, while having proven success in improving the health and safety of mine employees, also introduces new challenges.

The MHSC’s Research, Development, and Innovation Programme is focused on ensuring that health and safety remains at the forefront of all technological advancements. We are committed to developing and commercialising technologies that will improve health and safety across the entire mine value chain. Collaboration with international and local partners will be key to achieving this, as we work together to identify, customise, and implement the best solutions for the SAMI.

It is to be noted that the implementation of technology alone is not enough. To achieve Zero Harm, we must also cultivate and sustain a strong health and safety culture throughout the mining sector. The health and safety Culture Transformation Framework developed by the MHSC provides a solid foundation for this. However, the implementation of the framework across the industry remains uneven, and more work is needed to ensure that health and safety is elevated and recognised as a top priority and core value by all stakeholders and every mining operation, from the largest corporations to the smallest operators.

A strong health and safety culture is about more than just following protocols and checking boxes, it is about leadership, accountability, and a deep, shared commitment to the well-being of every worker. It requires a shift in mindset, where the health and safety of mineworkers is not seen as an obstacle to productivity, but as a critical component of operational success.

South Africa’s mining industry is globally recognised, and our safety record is comparable to some of the leading mining nations. However, as demonstrated by countries like Australia and Canada, there are higher benchmarks we can aspire to. We must, therefore, not allow ourselves to become complacent and accept that while the progress we have made is commendable, there remains an opportunity for improvement.

In closing, I would like to emphasise the importance of this summit and the collective responsibility we all share. The milestones we set during this summit will guide our actions beyond 2024.

Let us reaffirm our commitment to making South Africa’s mines the safest in the world by protecting the lives and health of every mineworker.

I thank you.

