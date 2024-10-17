Big Data Healthcare Global Market 2024 To Reach $61.91 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 20.9%

Big Data Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The big data healthcare market t is expected to grow from $23.93 billion in 2023 to $28.98 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1%. This growth in the past can be attributed to the increased adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), the rise in health data generation, the growing demand for data-driven insights, the shift towards value-based care, and early adopters with success stories.

The big data healthcare market is projected to reach $61.91 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period is driven by regulatory frameworks and compliance, enhanced healthcare delivery and operational efficiency, global market expansion, and the rise of value-based care and population health management initiatives.

The increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) is playing a key role in driving the growth of the big data healthcare market. EHRs are digital versions of traditional paper charts, offering real-time, patient-centered records that are securely accessible to authorized users. This widespread adoption has generated large volumes of patient data, streamlining access to medical information and enabling the use of big data in healthcare for improved analysis and insights.

Key players in the market include McKesson Corporation, Cognizant, Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Dell Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Splunk Inc., Alteryx Inc., BigPanda Inc., Health Catalyst Inc., Optum Inc., Koninklijke Philips N. V., SAS Institute Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., General Electric Company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company LP, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Teradata, Amazon Web Services Inc., Cloudera Inc., Hortonworks Inc., MapR Technologies Inc., MongoDB Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc., QlikTech International AB, Tableau Software Inc., Talend Inc., TIBCO Software Inc.

Leading companies in the big data healthcare market are prioritizing strategic partnerships and collaborations to enhance their offerings. By joining forces, these companies are working together to develop advanced platforms that facilitate access to big data in healthcare, driving innovation and improving data utilization across the industry.

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Analytics Type: Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics

4) By Application: Financial Analytics, Clinical Data Analytics, Operational Analytics, Population Health Analytics

5) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Finance And Insurance Agents, Research Organization

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Big data healthcare encompasses analytics solutions tailored for the healthcare industry, enabling organizations to make informed decisions and optimize healthcare management through the use of big data. These analytics facilitate the examination of vast datasets from thousands of patients, allowing for the identification of patterns and correlations across data and the development of predictive models using data mining techniques. In the healthcare sector, big data analytics integrates research from multiple disciplines, including bioinformatics, medical imaging, sensor informatics, medical informatics, and health informatics.

