Amphibious Vehicle Global Market 2024 To Reach $6.11 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.1%

Amphibious Vehicle Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The amphibious vehicle market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The amphibious vehicle market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.82 billion in 2023 to $4.17 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased military applications, tourism and recreational activities, search and rescue operations, transportation in remote areas, amphibious excavation and construction, coastal patrol and surveillance, environmental conservation and research.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Amphibious Vehicle Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The amphibious vehicle market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing interest in amphibious sports, urban development near water bodies, advancements in materials, commercial fishing modernization, smart city initiatives, increasing awareness of environmental conservation, public awareness and education.

Growth Driver Of The Amphibious Vehicle Market

The increase in military spending is expected to propel the growth of the amphibious vehicle market going forward. Military spending, also known as defense spending or military expenditure, refers to the financial resources allocated by a government to fund its armed forces and related defense activities. Military budgets allocate funds for the procurement of new equipment, and amphibious vehicles are often a part of these acquisitions. The purchase of modern and advanced amphibious vehicles enhances a military's capability to conduct operations across diverse terrains, including water obstacles.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Amphibious Vehicle Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Bae Systems plc, General Dynamics Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft, Science Applications International Corporation Inc., Textron Inc., The Volvo Group, JSC Kurganmashzavod, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Wilco Manufacturing Limited, Wetland Equipment Company, EIK Engineering Sdn. Bhd., Marsh Buggies Inc., Ultratrex Machinery Sdn. Bhd. - Ultratrex Machinery Sendirian Berhad, Lemac Pty. Ltd., Aquamec Ltd., AmphiCraft Industries, Gibbs Sports Amphibians Inc., Cool Amphibious Manufacturers International LLC, Iguana Yachts, Sealegs International Limited, Explorer Industries Ltd., Kaman Aerospace Corporation, Lomac Nautica S.r.l., Marine Advanced Research Inc., Marine Technology Inc., Nauti-Craft Pty Ltd., Panthera Corporation, Phoenix International Holdings Inc., Polaris Industries Inc., INNESPACE PRODUCTIONS Inc.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Amphibious Vehicle Market Size?

Major companies operating in the amphibious vehicle market are innovating new products such as amphibious 8×8 vehicle, to increase their profitability in the market. An amphibious 8x8 vehicle is a type of all-terrain vehicle that is capable of operating on both land and water. It has eight wheels, which provide it with excellent mobility on land, and it is also equipped with propellers or water jets that allow it to float and move through water

How Is The Global Amphibious Vehicle Market Segmented?

1) By Propulsion: Waterjet, Track-Based, Screw Propellers, Other Propulsions

2) By Application: Surveillance And Rescue, Water Sports, Water Transportation, Excavation, Other Applications

3) By End Use: Defense, Commercial

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Amphibious Vehicle Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Amphibious Vehicle Market Definition

An amphibious vehicle is a vehicle that can move a person or object both on land and in the water. Amphibious vehicles are used on land or water where wheeled transportation alone would not function well because of terrain and traffic congestion.

Amphibious Vehicle Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global amphibious vehicle market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Amphibious Vehicle Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on amphibious vehicle market size, amphibious vehicle market drivers and trends, amphibious vehicle market major players and amphibious vehicle market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

