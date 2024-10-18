Global Aminoglycosides Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Aminoglycosides Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The aminoglycosides market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aminoglycosides market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.77 billion in 2023 to $1.86 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to antibiotic discovery and development, advancements in medicinal chemistry, clinical effectiveness in treating gram-negative infections, broad-spectrum antibacterial activity, hospital-acquired infection control, global population growth, post-surgery infection prevention, research and development investments.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Aminoglycosides Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The aminoglycosides market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in antibiotic stewardship, personalized medicine approaches, innovations in drug delivery, global spread of antibiotic-resistant strains, increasing focus on rare diseases, expanding applications in dermatology, patient education on antibiotic use.

Growth Driver Of The Aminoglycosides Market

The increase in pet ownership is expected to propel the growth of the aminoglycosides market going forward. Pet ownership refers to the act of keeping and caring for animals, commonly referred to as pets, within one's home or living space. Increased pet ownership enhances the Aminoglycoside market by creating a larger customer base, fostering a culture of preventive healthcare for pets, and encouraging investments in veterinary pharmaceuticals to address the diverse health needs of companion animals.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Aminoglycosides Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Kremoint Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Vega Pharma Ltd., Jiangxi Bolai Pharmacy Co. Ltd., Xian Wison Biological Technology Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Uniwise International Co. Ltd., HuvePharma Inc., Yi Chang Veterinary Medicine Factory, Medson Pharmaceuticals, Medico Remedies Pvt. Ltd., Cipla Limited, Pfizer Inc., Allergan Plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Zoetis Inc., Taiwan Fructose Sdn. Bhd., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Sandoz International GmbH, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Zydus Lifescience limited, Lupin Limited, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Fresenius Kabi AG, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, Mylan N.V., Sanofi SA, Wyeth Pharmaceuticals Inc., Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in the Aminoglycosides Market?

Major companies operating in the market are innovating new products such as Aminosniper inactivator to increase their profitability in the market. Aminosniper inactivator is a broad-spectrum aminoglycoside inactivator that is used to neutralize aminoglycoside antibiotics.

How Is The Global Aminoglycosides Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Neomycin, Tobramycin, Gentamicin, Amikacin, Paromomycin, Streptomycin, Kanamycin, Other Products

2) By Route Of Administration: Injectables (Parenteral), Feed, Intra-Mammary, Topical, Oral

3) By Application: Veterinary, Skin Infection, Respiratory Diseases, UTI And Pelvic Diseases, Other Diseases

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Aminoglycosides Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Aminoglycosides Market Definition

Aminoglycoside is a class of antibiotics that inhibits protein synthesis. These are used in the treatment of aerobic gram-negative bacilli infections of the abdomen and urinary tract, as well as bacteremia and endocarditis

Aminoglycosides Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global aminoglycosides market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Aminoglycosides Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on aminoglycosides market size, aminoglycosides market drivers and trends, aminoglycosides market major players and aminoglycosides market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

