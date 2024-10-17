PHILIPPINES, October 17 - Press Release

October 17, 2024 Inspire the youth, Villanueva tells taekwondo jin Mangin after historic win Senator Joel Villanueva filed a resolution to commend fellow Thomasian, Tachiana Mangin for bagging the Philippines' first gold in the women's category of the World Taekwondo Junior Championships. "Mangin's record-breaking performance at the World Taekwondo Junior Championships has brought great pride and honor to the whole UST community and the country," Villanueva said on his Senate Resolution No. 1212. "Her victory serves as an inspiration and motivation to all Filipinos, especially the youth and aspiring athletes, and thus merits recognition from this august chamber," he added. The senator called the 16-year-old Mangin a rising star, who can help popularize taekwondo and entice the youth to get into sports. Mangin, a University of Santo Tomas Senior High School student, ruled the women's -49kg category final of the tournament after defeating South Korea's Kim Hyang-gi in a down-to-the-wire finish. Mangin's historic win made her the first-ever Filipina gold medalist of the competition. Her victory also marked the country's first junior world title in 28 years, following Alex Borromeo's triumph in the 1996 edition of the tournament. The World Taekwondo Junior Championships is a biennial tournament for the juniors age category organized by World Taekwondo, the sport's governing body. First held in 1996, it is the world's largest taekwondo competition in the juniors category. "After our victory in the Olympics, Tachiana adds a fresh layer to our sporting landscape with her gold medal win that placed the Philippines on the world taekwondo podium," Villanueva said. "She has shown that good health, drive, persistence, and strength can get young people to their goals," Villanueva added. Villanueva kay taekwondo jin Mangin: Magsilbing inspirasyon sa mga kabataan Naghain ng resolusyon si Senador Joel Villanueva para papurihan ang kapwa Tomasino na si Tachiana Mangin matapos masungkit ang unang gintong medalya sa women's category ng World Taekwondo Junior Championships. "Mangin's record-breaking performance at the World Taekwondo Junior Championships has brought great pride and honor to the whole UST community and the country," pahayag ni Villanueva sa kanyang Senate Resolution No. 1212. "Her victory serves as an inspiration and motivation to all Filipinos, especially the youth and aspiring athletes, and thus merits recognition from this august chamber," dagdag niya. Tinawag pa ng senador ang 16-anyos na si Mangin na isang 'rising star' na pwedeng makatulong sa pagpapasikat ng taekwondo at makapang-hikayat sa mga kabataan na pasukin ang isport na ito. Pinagharian ni Mangin, estudyante ng University of Santo Tomas Senior High School ang women's -49kg category ng paligsahan matapos talunin si Kim Hyang-gi ng South Korea. Ang makasaysayang tagumpay ni Mangin ay naglagay sa kanya bilang kauna-unahang Pilipinang gold medalist sa kompetisyon. Ito rin ang unang junior world title ng bansa sa loob ng 28 taon matapos ang tagumpay ni Alex Borromeo sa 1996 edisyon ng torneyo. Ang World Taekwondo Junior Championships ay isang biennial tournament para sa juniors age category na inorganisa ng World Taekwondo, ang governing body ng nasabing isport. Unang isinagawa noong 1996, ito ang pinakamalaking taekwondo competition sa juniors category sa buong mundo. "After our victory in the Olympics, Tachiana adds a fresh layer to our sporting landscape with her gold medal win that placed the Philippines on the world taekwondo podium," sabi ni Villanueva. "She has shown that good health, drive, persistence, and strength can get young people to their goals," saad pa niya.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.