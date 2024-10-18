Global Allergy Conjunctivitis Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Allergy Conjunctivitis Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Allergy Conjunctivitis Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The allergy conjunctivitis market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The allergy conjunctivitis market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.4 billion in 2023 to $2.54 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing incidence of allergic conditions, advancements in research and development, changing lifestyles and environmental factors, expansion of patient awareness, collaborations and partnerships, healthcare infrastructure development.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Allergy Conjunctivitis Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The allergy conjunctivitis market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing global allergy burden, personalized medicine approaches, growing geriatric population, biotechnological innovations, expanding healthcare access in developing regions, regulatory support and approvals.

Growth Driver Of The Allergy Conjunctivitis Market

The rise in exposure to air pollutants and chemicals is expected to boost the growth of the allergy conjunctivitis market going forward. Human eyes, one of the most sensitive parts of the human body, are constantly at risk due to ongoing exposure to the poisons in air pollution. Long-term exposure to airborne pollutants and chemicals causes a variety of eye issues, including allergic conjunctivitis, allergies, burning, watering, blurred vision, redness, itching, and persistent discomfort, requiring treatments.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Allergy Conjunctivitis Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Allergan plc, AbbVie Inc., Ajanta Pharma Limited, Akron Operating Company LLC, Alcon Inc., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Atopix Therapeutics Ltd., Auven Therapeutics Management LLLP, Bausch & Lomb, Cipla Ltd., Grevis Pharmaceutical Private Limited, Indoco Remedies Ltd., Jabs Biotech Pvt. Ltd., JAWA Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Novartis AG, Ocular Therapeutix Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Laboratoires Thea SAS, Aciex Therapeutics Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, Eyevance Pharmaceuticals LLC, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Mylan N.V., Nicox S.A., Omeros Corporation, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Shire plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Zydus Cadila.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Allergy Conjunctivitis Market?

Major companies operating in in the allergy conjunctivitis market are focused into partnerships to strengthen their position in the market. A business strategic partnership refers to a structured affiliation between two or more commercial enterprises, typically established via one or more business agreements or contracts.

How Is The Global Allergy Conjunctivitis Market Segmented?

1) By Drug Class: Antihistamines and Mast Cell Stabilizers, Corticosteroids, Other Drug Classes

2) By Disease Type: Mild, Severe

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Allergy Conjunctivitis Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Allergy Conjunctivitis Market Definition

Allergy conjunctivitis is inflammation of the lining of the eye (conjunctiva) which is caused by an allergic reaction to substances like pollen or mold spores. Conjunctiva is the membrane or tissue that covers the inside of eyelids, as well as the white part of the eyeball. Symptoms of allergic conjunctivitis includes red, itchy, and watery eyes.

Allergy Conjunctivitis Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global allergy conjunctivitis market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Allergy Conjunctivitis Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on allergy conjunctivitis market size, allergy conjunctivitis market drivers and trends, allergy conjunctivitis market major players and allergy conjunctivitis market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

