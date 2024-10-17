Educator Shoshana Leffler Advocates for Parental Involvement in STEM Education

Shoshana Leffler

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned educator and developmental geneticist, Shoshana Leffler , is calling on parents to play a more active role in fostering their children's interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) subjects. With over a decade of experience teaching high school chemistry in the Bronx, Leffler emphasizes that early parental involvement is crucial for developing the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers."Children are naturally curious about the world around them," says Leffler, who holds an A.B. in Chemistry from Princeton University and a Ph.D. in Developmental Genetics from New York University. "As parents, nurturing that curiosity can make a significant difference in their academic trajectory and future careers."According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, STEM occupations are projected to grow by 8% between 2019 and 2029, compared to 3.7% for all occupations. Despite this growth, a report from the National Science Board indicates that only 20% of U.S. high school graduates are prepared for college-level coursework in STEM subjects. Leffler believes that parental engagement can help bridge this gap.Encouraging Early Interest in STEMLeffler advocates for simple, everyday activities to introduce STEM concepts to children. "Incorporate play that involves building blocks, puzzles, or science kits," she suggests. "Even cooking or exploring nature together can teach basic principles of chemistry and biology in a fun and engaging way."She emphasizes that parents don't need a background in STEM to make an impact. "It's about enthusiasm and support," Leffler explains. "Ask your children what they're learning, explore new concepts together, and show them that learning is a lifelong journey."Overcoming Challenges and StereotypesAddressing the challenges some students face with difficult STEM subjects, Leffler encourages fostering a growth mindset. "It's important for children to see challenges as opportunities to learn rather than insurmountable obstacles," she notes. "Celebrate their efforts and progress, and remind them that perseverance is key."Leffler is particularly passionate about combating stereotypes that discourage underrepresented groups from pursuing STEM. "We need to create an environment where all children feel that STEM fields are accessible to them," she asserts. "By providing diverse role models and challenging biases, parents can empower their children to follow their interests without limitations."Connecting STEM to Real LifeHighlighting the importance of making STEM relatable, Leffler encourages parents to connect learning to real-world applications. "Discuss how math is used in budgeting or how engineering principles apply when fixing things around the house," she says. "When children see the relevance of STEM in everyday life, they're more likely to stay engaged."Leffler points parents toward resources such as educational websites like Khan Academy and NASA's educational pages, as well as local science museums and community programs. "There are so many tools available to help parents support their children's STEM education," she says. "Collaborating with teachers can also provide valuable insights.""Parental involvement is not just beneficial—it's essential," Leffler states. "By actively supporting and encouraging our children's interest in STEM, we can help them develop critical thinking skills, creativity, and a lifelong love of learning."With her innovative teaching methods and dedication to mentoring students, Shoshana Leffler continues to make a significant impact on STEM education. Her advocacy for parental involvement serves as a rallying call to equip the next generation with the skills necessary to succeed in an increasingly STEM-focused world.Join Shoshana Leffler in her mission to revolutionize STEM education. Together, we can ensure that no student is left behind. Read more on Infinite Sights About Shoshana LefflerShoshana Leffler is an educator and developmental geneticist based in the Bronx, New York. With degrees from Princeton University and New York University, she specializes in making complex scientific concepts accessible and engaging for high school students. Through inquiry-based learning and personalized tutoring, she fosters curiosity and critical thinking, particularly in underserved communities.

