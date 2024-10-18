Global Biocides Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Biocides Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $17.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biocides market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.31 billion in 2023 to $13.08 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing population and urbanization, expansion of healthcare sector, increasing awareness of hygiene, rising concerns about water quality, stringent regulations on preservatives, preventive measures in agriculture.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Biocides Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The biocides market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $17.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to development of bio-based biocides, expansion of oil and gas exploration, demand in wood preservation, increasing consumer awareness, focus on antimicrobial textiles, growth in personal care products.

Growth Driver Of The Biocides Market

Increasing demand for the food and beverage industry is expected to propel the growth of the biocides market going forward. The food and beverage industry refers to the sector of the economy that involves the production, processing, distribution, and sale of food and drink products. It encompasses a wide range of businesses and activities, including agriculture, food manufacturing, and food service, retailing, and catering. Biocides are used in the food and beverage industry to control microbial growth, prevent foodborne illness, and extend the shelf life of food and beverages.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Biocides Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Chem Treat Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, LANXESS AG, Thor Group Limited, BASF SE, Kemira Oyj, Solvay SA, Nouryon Holding B.V., Solenis LLC, Veolia Environnement S.A., Troy Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, BWA Water Additives, General Electric Company, Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A., Ecolab Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, Corbion NV, Kemin Industries Inc., Albemarle Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, GOJO Industries Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Unilever N.V., Akzo Nobel NV, Buckman Laboratories International Inc., Hexion Inc., Lonza Group Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Biocides Market Size?

Major companies operating in the biocides industry are adopting a strategic partnership approach to develop new and innovative products and expand their market reach. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Biocides Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Oxidizing Biocides, Non-Oxidizing Biocides

2) By Grade: Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial or Technical Grade

3) By End User: Agrochemicals, Food and Beverages, Water Treatment, Paints and Coatings, Wood Preservatives, Cleaning Agents, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Biocides Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Biocides Market Definition

Biocides refer to a chemical compound or a microorganism that is used to biologically or chemically eliminate, turn harmless, discourage, or control a dangerous organism. The biocides are used for a wide range of applications, such as adding them to cosmetics and personal care products, treating drinking water, treating skin infections, and protecting animal food from microorganisms. To keep systems secure, well-maintained, and operating at their best, chemical biocides are essential for ensuring water quality at all times.

Biocides Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global biocides market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Biocides Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on biocides market size, biocides market drivers and trends and biocides market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

