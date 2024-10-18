FXBO Sets a Standard for Corporate Social Responsibility with Support for ADHD Cyprus

NICOSIA, CYPRUS, October 18, 2024 / Business News / -- FX Back Office FXBO ), the leading provider of innovative Forex CRM and Back Office solutions, is proud to announce its commitment to corporate social responsibility through a generous donation to the ADHD Cyprus Association. This donation, which was made during a visit to the association’s Limassol offices on October 17, 2024, was a direct result of a successful event organized by FXBO and its partners the previous weeks, aimed at raising awareness and funds for ADHD initiatives.Andrei Sozonov, CIO and Co-Founder of FXBO, met with Marina Georgiou, President of the ADHD Cyprus Association and member of the Board of ADHD Europe, during the visit. Sozonov emphasized the significance of understanding Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and the unique challenges faced by individuals and families affected by this condition. He articulated that awareness is crucial for promoting acceptance and providing the necessary support for those affected.“Many accomplished professionals and leaders navigate the challenges of ADHD, proving that it is not a limitation but rather an aspect of diversity that can fuel creativity and innovation,” stated Sozonov. “Our event was not just about fundraising; it was a platform to foster awareness and understanding of ADHD, and we are proud to see the results of that effort through this donation. It’s a testament to what can be achieved when we come together as a community to support important causes.”Marina Georgiou expressed her gratitude for FXBO’s support and highlighted the importance of initiatives like these. “Support from organizations like FXBO is essential as we work to enhance the lives of those affected by ADHD in Cyprus. This donation will help us provide critical resources and advocacy to empower individuals with ADHD and their families,” Georgiou said. “It is vital to recognize that many individuals with ADHD are exceptional leaders and innovators, and with understanding and support, we can help them thrive.”The partnership between FXBO and ADHD Cyprus not only demonstrates FXBO’s commitment to corporate social responsibility but also underscores the company’s dedication to creating a more inclusive society. FXBO continues to lead by example in corporate social responsibility, focusing on initiatives that create a positive impact within local communities. This collaboration reinforces the importance of partnerships in addressing social issues and promoting understanding.Through ongoing efforts like these, FXBO aims to inspire other organizations to take action and contribute to meaningful change.About FXBOFXBO serves over 200 brokers and boasts more than 370 integrations. The product not only addresses the everyday needs of a brokerage but also adds value by providing user-friendly tools, simple partnership management programs, a client area and a CRM that saves time and money for brokers whilst enabling them to focus on retention and attracting new clients. Highly automated, with the ability to customize just about anything, FXBO is a CRM giant and holds the title of ‘The Ultimate Forex CRM’ for a reason!About ADHD Cyprus AssociationADHD Cyprus Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting individuals with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and their families. The association provides resources, advocacy, and awareness to improve the quality of life for those affected by ADHD in Cyprus.

