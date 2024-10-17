Winxvideo AI V3.6 Released with Enhanced Performance and Stability

Winxvideo AI V3.6

Digiarty Software released Winxvideo AI V3.6 with performance improvements, bug fixes, and enhanced stability.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software, a leading provider of innovative video editing and processing solutions, is excited to announce the release of Winxvideo AI V3.6. The upgrade introduces several enhancements to improve user experience, including improved stability for AI model downloads, optimized hardware detection algorithms, and an updated screen recording module.

Upgrade to Winxvideo AI 3.6 today at https://www.winxdvd.com/winxvideo-ai/buy.htm

Winxvideo AI, a rebranding of the popular WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, is a cutting-edge program powered by advanced artificial intelligence. It offers a suite of powerful AI features to significantly enhance the quality of videos and images.

• Upscale with AI: Easily upscale videos to stunning HD/4K resolutions and boost image resolutions up to 10K with intricate details and clarity.

• Enhance images: Restore faces, remove the blemishes from old portraits, and colorize black-and-white photos.

• Remove artifacts: Eliminate noise, blur, pixelation, and imperfections from old or damaged videos and images.

• Stable videos: Smooth out shaky footage for professional-looking results.

• Boost frame rates: Increase frame rates up to 120/240fps for smoother, more fluid motion.

Beyond these core AI functions, Winxvideo AI offers a comprehensive suite of tools to convert, compress, record, download, and edit videos with ease. The recent introduction of two groundbreaking AI models designed to enhance video and image quality has been met with enthusiasm. The newly-added features to restore old photos and colorize black-and-white images have also empowered users to revive cherished memories. Today, the company unveils Winxvideo AI V3.6, which further refines the product to deliver the best video processing experience possible.

Key Highlights of V3.6:

• Robust Model Downloading

Winxvideo AI offers specialized AI models tailored to enhance videos and images with complex details, low quality, artifacts, or anime content, etc. The new update resolved the issues that prevented users from successfully downloading essential AI models. Users should now be able to download models without any issues. This ensures a seamless and uninterrupted workflow.

• Optimized Hardware Detection

The software now features a refined hardware detection process, accurately identifying a wider range of hardware configurations and their associated encoding/decoding capabilities. This means that the software can better adapt to different AMD/Intel/Nivida systems, ensuring optimal performance for users with diverse hardware setups. For example, users with older hardware or specific graphics cards can now expect faster encoding/decoding processes.

• Upgraded Python Environment

Winxvideo AI V3.6 leverages an enhanced Python environment within its download engine. Users can now enjoy in faster media download speeds and improved stability.

• Enhanced Recorder Stability

The screen recording module has undergone enhancements to improve the overall stability and reliability. This resolves issues that previously caused crashes during recording sessions, as well as the occasional green screen artifacts in the output.

• iPhone 16 Support

The upgrade introduces full support for the newly released iPhone 16. Users can now seamlessly process and edit videos for this device directly.



“Winxvideo AI has been a game-changer, empowering users with unparalleled AI capabilities to transform their media,” said Jack Hand, CEO of Digiarty. “With V3.6, users can expect better performance, expanded compatibility, and a more streamlined workflow. This is just the beginning – we are committed to continually pushing the boundaries of AI-powered video and image processing.”

Pricing and Availability

For a limited time during the Halloween sales, get Winxvideo AI for a lifetime license at a discounted price of only $45.95 (regular price: $69.95)! Don't miss this opportunity to experience the latest advancements in AI-powered video enhancement. Upgrade now at https://www.winxdvd.com/winxvideo-ai/buy.htm

About Digiarty Software Inc.

Digiarty Software, the developer of WinXDVD, Aiarty, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 18 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.winxdvd.com/

