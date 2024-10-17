Visgenx to Present at Eyecelerator @ the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting 2024

Visgenx, a retinal gene therapy Company

Presentation will discuss the Company’s gene therapy (VGX-0111) with a novel target for Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

We appreciate the opportunity to present at this exciting conference focused on innovation in ophthalmology” — William Pedranti, CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visgenx, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, William Pedranti, will present at Eyecelerator @ the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting 2024 today in Chicago, Illinois.“We appreciate the opportunity to present at this exciting conference focused on innovation in ophthalmology,” stated Mr. Pedranti. “I look forward to discussing our lead product VGX-0111 which is a novel gene therapy being developed for the treatment of dry AMD.”Eyecelerator was launched as a joint venture by AAO and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS), two of the world’s largest ophthalmic organizations, to develop business conferences that accelerate innovation in ophthalmology. The meetings are designed for all innovation stakeholders, including entrepreneurs, pharmaceutical executives, investors, and ophthalmologists.ABOUT VGX-0111VGX-0111 is an experimental gene therapy being developed for the treatment of dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD). Close to two hundred million people suffer from dry AMD globally; it is a leading cause of blindness with limited treatment options. VGX-0111 is based on restoring the expression of a gene known as ELOVL2. The ELOVL2 gene is required for the biosynthesis of long chain (LC) and very long chain (VLC) polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) which are necessary for the function and survival of retinal cells. ELOVL2 expression declines with aging which may be an underlying pathology of dry AMD. VGX-0111 is intended to restore a normal level of ELOVL2 expression thereby restoring healthy levels of retinal LC and VLC PUFA and slowing, halting, or potentially reversing the vision loss resulting from dry AMD.For more information, visit www.visgenx.com Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements related to Visgenx, Inc., under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential for VGX-0111 as a treatment for Dry AMD. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include that the therapy may not be effective at treating Dry AMD. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release except as required by law.###@ 2024 Visgenx, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

