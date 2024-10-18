Alfa Chemistry Announces Launch of Polymer Optical Fibers, Pitch-Based Carbon Fibers, Chitin and Chitosan Fibers

Alfa Chemistry-Reliable Supplier of various chemicals

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent announcement, Alfa Chemistry revealed its decision to launch an array of innovative fiber products, expanding its product portfolio to include Polymer Optical Fibers, Pitch-Based Carbon Fibers , and Chitin and Chitosan Fibers, for customers both at home and abroad. This development marks a significant step forward in meeting diverse industrial and research needs for customers who are looking for high-performance fiber solutions.Among the new offerings, Polymer Optical Fibers (POFs) stand out as a revolutionary alternative for optical communication pathways. These fibers are not only lightweight and cost-effective but also immune to electromagnetic interference, which promises reliability in various applications from home networking to healthcare instrumentation. Moreover, researchers are actively exploring POFs in sensor applications, leveraging their strain sensitivity and flexibility. Furthermore, POFs are being tested in photocatalytic systems for environmental purification, showcasing their breadth of application.Alfa Chemistry’s also introduces Pitch-Based Carbon Fibers, targeting industries requiring materials capable of enduring extreme conditions. Known for their high modulus, these fibers excel in temperature resistance, impact strength, and thermal conductivity. Furthermore, advances in the pitch precursor purification processes promise even higher performance and reliability, making these fibers invaluable for future composite material needs and innovations in automotive, marine, and sports equipment sectors.Extracted largely from the shells of marine crustaceans, Chitin and Chitosan Fibers exhibit remarkable biodegradability and biocompatibility properties, making them exceptionally suited for biomedical and environmental applications. Their natural origin and the renewable nature also provide a sustainable alternative in fiber technology, aligning with growing global environmental consciousness.The newly released advanced fiber materials include but not limited to: Chitosan Fiber, Medical Grade (CAS 9012-76-4), Chitin from shrimp shells, BioReagent (CAS 1398-61-4) , 105°C Resistant POF, POF Bare Fiber, POF Code Fiber, and Pitch-based Carbon Fiber-Chopped-145 Ksi. For more information, please visit the website.About Alfa ChemistryAlfa Chemistry is a reliable supplier of various chemicals widely recognized by pharmaceutical companies, universities and research institutions. To meet the most recent market demand, the company is now expanding and optimizing its product lines.

