Alfa Chemistry-A A New Supplier of Lecithin, Omega Fatty Acids, Phytosterol, and Antioxidants

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the past decade, Alfa Chemistry has shown abundant expertise in the rapidly growing dietary supplements sector. To cater to the rising demand in this filed, the company decide to add lecithin, omega fatty acids , phytosterol, and antioxidants to its already versatile functional ingredient offerings.Fully aware of the importance of lecithin in the dietary supplements industry, Alfa Chemistry supplies a variety of lecithin products for customers worldwide, including soy lecithin, sunflower lecithin, and rapeseed lecithin , for the purpose of meeting a wide spectrum of dietary and formulative application needs.Omega fatty acids are essential polyunsaturated fats, which can be classified into three categories: omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9. Omega-3 fatty acids, including ALA, EPA, and DHA, have been demonstrated to confer significant benefits. Such properties include anti-inflammatory effects, promotion of brain health, and reduction of cardiovascular risk. Regular intake has been demonstrated to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, enhance fetal brain development, and lower heart disease risks by managing cholesterol and blood pressure levels. At present, high-quality omega fatty acids such as algae oil DHA and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) are easily accessible as raw materials at Alfa Chemistry.Phytosterols are renowned for their ability to inhibit cholesterol absorption in the intestines, thereby potentially lowering LDL cholesterol levels and reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease. That explains why they are being increasingly incorporated into foods and supplements to achieve effects such as promoting cardiovascular health. Alfa Chemistry's phytosterol product range includes items such as beta-sitosterol, which is formulated to assist in the effective management of cholesterol levels.Antioxidants play a pivotal role in the neutralisation of free radicals, which prevents cellular damage and the subsequent ageing process, as well as the development of disease. Alfa Chemistry offers a comprehensive assortment of antioxidants, including beta-carotene, lutein, zeaxanthin, lycopene, astaxanthin, canthaxanthin, cyanidin chloride, and coenzyme Q10 , which can be incorporated into functional foods and supplements. This enables consumers to derive the health benefits of these efficacious compounds.About Alfa ChemistryAs a reliable partner for universities, research institutes as well as manufacturing companies, Alfa Chemistry keeps close eye on the current novel materials that have huge potential. By prioritising quality and innovation, Alfa Chemistry guarantees that their products align with both nutritional requirements and industry standards, thereby facilitating consumers' pursuit of healthier lifestyles.

